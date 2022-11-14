Alejandro Garnacho breakthrough should wake Jadon Sancho up

Two different types of players, but there’s only one winner at present.

Alejandro Garnacho scored the winning goal in Sunday evening’s Premier League game against Fulham, not too long after he did the same thing against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

He looks a raw talent, that definitely has a lot to work on before he becomes the finished article, but at 18 years of age, what he is doing is really excellent.

He came off the bench against Aston Villa on Thursday night and changed the game, registering two assists and helping Manchester United to win the game without the need for penalties.

As a result, many United fans thought that he would start again on the Sunday, but he was left to sit on the bench until United needed a goal.

Erik ten Hag will have wanted him to come on and impact the game, and that’s exactly what he did.

In fact, he was quite unlucky not to be given a penalty shortly before he scored the winner.

Garnacho’s breakthrough is obviously very exciting for Man United fans, but one man who will be worried looking at what the youngster is doing is Jadon Sancho.

Sancho had a decent start to the season, scoring nice goals (and match-winners) against Liverpool and Leicester, but since then his form has fallen of a cliff.

Jadon Sancho vs Alejandro Garnacho

He has missed the past few games with an illness, that Ten Hag has not elaborated on, and he unsurprisingly failed to make the England squad for the World Cup.

Garnacho is a different type of winger to Sancho, and based on what we have seen so far, he is the type of winger that United fans prefer to see.

He is direct, and quick, and has a desire to score and create chances. He’s dangerous.

Sancho has a tendency to slow down when he gets the ball, assessing his options before making his move. Because of this, he ends up going backwards instead of forwards more often than United fans would like.

Garnacho attacks the goal ruthlessly. When he gets the ball, he wants to go forward and he wants to drive at the defence. And right now, it’s working.

Sancho will have some much-needed time off during the World Cup, where he will hopefully be working on his physicality and his attitude, because otherwise – his spot in the team will be Garnacho’s.

