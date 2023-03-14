Alejandro Garnacho injury update is not what Man United fans want to hear

Not what Man United fans will want to hear.

Alejandro Garnacho picked up an injury in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw against Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Garnacho was brought on to try and change the game, something which Erik ten Hag has done successfully a number of times this season, but it didn’t have the desired effect this weekend.

Kyle Walker-Peters caught Garnacho with a late tackle that resulted in the young winger having to be taken off, not long after he came on.

Garnacho left the stadium on crutches after the game, which left United fans fearing the worst about their teenage sensation.

Alejandro Garnacho injury update

According to TYC Sports, Garnacho was sent for tests on the issue and it appears as though the youngster’s injury is worse than first feared.

There is no clear date as to when Garnacho might return, but the report in TYC does state that he will miss the upcoming international break.

Garnacho was called up by the World Champions Argentina, and he will likely be very disappointed to miss out on the chance to play for such a strong side.

Pasa de ronda el equipo grande pic.twitter.com/X4QcV8LlHX — Alejandro Garnacho (@agarnacho7) February 23, 2023

At club level, a Garnacho injury is not the end of the world for Man United, but it is far from good news either.

The youngster is often Ten Hag’s not-so-secret weapon off the bench, using his pace to come on and stretch the game when the opposition are getting tired.

He also provides a possible replacement for Marcus Rashford on the left-wing, and was likely going to start in this Thursday’s Europa League second-leg against Real Betis.

However, Facundo Pellistri could be the answer to United’s problem now that Garnacho is out, as he showed exactly what he can do in the first-leg against Betis.

Read next: Man United confirm games Casemiro will miss following appeal decision

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alejandro Garnacho