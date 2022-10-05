Alejandro Garnacho keeps pressure on first-team with stunning winner

Something Erik ten Hag will be keeping an eye on…

Alejandro Garnacho has made it clear that he is not going to be a youth team player for too much longer with an excellent match-winning goal on Tuesday night.

The young Argentinian winger is without a doubt one of the most exciting prospects at the club, but is yet to start a game for United so far this season.

He has however been continuing where he left off last season with his performances for the youth team.

United defeated Barrow’s first-team in the Papa John’s Trophy to advance to the next round, with Charlie McNeill scoring the first goal of the game.

Barrow made it 1-1, and it looked as though the game was heading to penalties, before coach Tom Huddlestone came on to play a perfect through ball into Garnacho’s path.

Garnacho controlled the ball perfectly, all while running at immense pace, before calmly slotting it past the goalkeeper to win the game for United.

Many were quick to point out that this sort of directness is exactly what is missing from United’s first-team at times, with Jadon Sancho catching the brunt of the criticism and comparisons.

Sancho has a tendency to slow down when he gets the ball, assessing his options before making his move. Because of this, he ends up going backwards instead of forwards more often than United fans would like.

Garnacho attacking the goal ruthlessly like he did on Tuesday night could prove as a reminder to Erik ten Hag that he does have quite a lot of young talent at his disposal.

The goal could have come at the perfect time for Garnacho too, with United set to take on Omonia in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Despite it being an away game, it should be a routine win for Ten Hag’ side, and may be the perfect time to give some youngsters a taste of first-team action.

