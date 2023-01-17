Alejandro Garnacho’s future – two European giants keen on signing the youngster

A young man in demand.

Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from the club, with two of European football’s giants interested in signing the youngster.

Garnacho has been one of the most impressive players at Man United this season, despite his age and inexperience, and he is often called upon by Erik ten Hag when he needs to change the game.

This happened on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford, with Garnacho providing a key assist for Marcus Rashford’s game-winning goal against fierce rivals Manchester City.

🎯 @AGarnacho7's vital pass for @MarcusRashford on Saturday was his fifth assist of the season 👏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 16, 2023

His performances are not going unnoticed, with both Real Madrid and Juventus both reportedly keen on tempting Garnacho to a move away from Man United.

The 18-year-old is currently on a deal at Old Trafford through to 2024, which includes a 12-month extension option, but he is reportedly earning just £7,000 per week, far less than every one of his senior teammates.

As a result, the likes of Madrid and Juventus are keeping a close eye on what happens next between Garnacho and United.

Alejandro Garnacho’s future

Garnacho and United have reportedly held “positive talks” with regards to a new contract on increased pay, but it is believed that some financial issues still need to be sorted out before a new contract is signed.

While he may not yet be a guaranteed starter in Ten Hag’s team, he is not a million miles off, and a potential injury to Rashford or Jadon Sancho would see him likely given even more minutes in the side.

As of now, he is extremely high in the pecking order when it comes to wide options, clearly ahead of Sancho, Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri.

With United still having everything to play for in four competitions, Garnacho will likely play quite a lot between now and the end of the season.

Read next: Wout Weghorst explains Man United jersey number

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United