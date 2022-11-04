Alejandro Garnacho pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following first goal

Kinds words from the youngster.

Alejandro Garnacho has paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following the youngster’s first goal for Manchester United’s first-team.

Garnacho scored the only goal of the night against Real Sociedad on Thursday night, in what was ultimately a decent win for Erik ten Hag’s team.

However, Man United needed to win by two goals or more to top the group, so the three points alone were not enough to result in a successful night for the English side.

That being said, there were lots of reasons to be positive that can be taken from the game, Garnacho’s fine goal being one of them.

The teenager was played through brilliantly by Ronaldo in the first-half, but he still had a lot to do to stick the ball in the back of the net.

His first touch was in front of him, as was his second, and his pace meant that the right-back had no chance of catching him.

Once he got it out of his feet, he smashed the ball into the roof of the net with his weaker foot. This goal meant that Garnacho would win back-to-back Man of the Match awards in Europe.

Alejandro Garnacho and Cristiano Ronaldo

Garnacho and Ronaldo could be seen having some sort of conversation after the goal, and the youngster has elaborated on his thoughts with a tweet posted on Thursday night.

He wrote: “18 years and 125 days dreaming of this moment. Thanks Idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.”

18 years and 125 days dreaming of this moment Thanks Idol, @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/p3znaynaH3 — Alejandro Garnacho (@agarnacho7) November 3, 2022

This is quite a similar post to the one Garnacho shared last week after his first start in Europe, where he also shared a picture of him and Ronaldo together.

I don't know if it's real or if I'm dreaming pic.twitter.com/3GR80nObqU — Alejandro Garnacho (@agarnacho7) October 27, 2022

Ronaldo returned the favour on Thursday night, sharing a picture of himself and Garnacho alongside the caption: “We move on and we keep going after our goals this season. Thanks to our supporters that never give up on us.”

We move on and we keep going after our goals this season! Thanks to our supporters that never give up on us!👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KPXpPz2Jng — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 3, 2022

