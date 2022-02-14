Alan Shearer criticises “pathetic” Man United players

Hard to argue with him…

Alan Shearer has hit out at some of Manchester United’s players, and their “pathetic” performances as of late.

United drew 1-1 at home against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, after a dismal second-half display.

Once again it was another excellent opening 45 minutes, where United created enough chances to have put the game to bed. But they failed to take said chances, and like they did against Burnley a few days earlier, allowed Southampton to come back into the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo could have scored a few on the day, but Shearer maintains that he is not the problem at United.

Alan Shearer on Cristiano Ronaldo

In his latest column in The Athletic, he said: “He is an unbelievable player – one of the greatest to have ever strode the planet – but he is also 37.

“He has every right to believe that if it wasn’t for him they’d be far worse off than they are. He would be correct.

“Having Ronaldo at the club should be a dream for younger players and if they’re not asking him advice and soaking it all up, then they bloody well should be. For me, it’s a false narrative.”

He then said that it’s those doing (or not doing) the defending that are the issue at the club.

“The hard questions should be asked about their pathetic defending, or lack of it. Ronaldo isn’t making excuses. He’s fuming at the chaos and demanding better.

There’s no doubt that Manchester United’s players have got to look at themselves. Are they doing as well as they could or should? The obvious answer is no.”

Alan Shearer on Man United

The upside for Ralf Rangnick’s side is that they don’t have to wait long to try and put things right, as they take on Brighton at home on Tuesday night.

A win there would do wonders for their dreams of finishing in the top four, though more dropped points could be a real setback for the team.

