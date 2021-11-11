Alan Shearer reveals one Newcastle transfer he still doesn’t understand

“That is one deal I’ve never been able to look at and explain. Not many people can do.”

Alan Shearer has appeared on the latest episode of Gary Neville’s popular YouTube series The Overlap.

The Overlap sees Neville interview fascinating characters from within the world of sport, the majority of whom have achieved elite status in their field.

So it’s no surprise to see the Premier League’s all-time top scorer appear on the series this week.

Neville asked Shearer about everything from Newcastle United’s new owners, to his honest opinion on Mike Ashley, but one interesting aspect of the interview came when he shared his thoughts on forward Joelinton.

Alan Shearer on Joelinton

Shearer clearly has sympathy for the Brazilian, who Steve Bruce spent £40 million on back in 2019, but he questions why and how that deal was sanctioned.

He said: “I hope the new owners will have picked up in terms of the money which has been spent – nowhere near enough but when they’ve gone out… You try and work out £40 million for Joelinton.

“How do you work that out? I actually feel sorry for Joelinton at times because he was given the number nine shirt, asked to play centre-forward and score goals.”

Alan Shearer has sympathy for Joelinton

He continued: “None of that is his fault. That’s not his position. I can never criticise his work rate in terms of what he tries to do.

“He always tries, he never hides away – he’s just not a goalscorer. He’s not a number nine, a centre-forward but that is what he was asked to do. That is one deal I’ve never been able to look at and explain. Not many people can do.”

Shearer himself certainly knows a thing or two about being a goalscorer, having put the ball in the net 260 times in the Premier League.

Shearer’s episode of The Overlap can be seen in full here:

