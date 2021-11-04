Alan Shearer reveals strange pre-match superstition

An odd belief, but clearly it worked…

Alan Shearer has become the latest to take part in Gary Neville’s YouTube series The Overlap.

The Overlap sees those who have performed, or are currently performing at the elite level of different sports, interviewed by Neville.

The videos usually come out in two parts, one is a quickfire round of questions, where the guest has little time to think about what they are being asked, with the second being a far more detailed, insightful conversation.

Shearer’s quickfire episode has been released online, where he is asked about everything from the funniest player he has played with, to what it was like facing Neville on the pitch. 30 questions are asked throughout the interview, to celebrate the 30 goals Shearer scored for England during his career.

Gary Neville talks to Alan Shearer

When asked about any pre-match superstitions he had, Shearer had quite an interesting response.

He said: “I didn’t like smashing the ball into the net in the warmup. Because I felt if you put one in from 25 yards in the warmup, the chances of you doing it half an hour later in the game were pretty slim.

“So I didn’t like doing that at all, when we’d have shooting sessions in the warmup.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Shearer said that he believes Phil Foden is the best young player in the world, and that Anfield was the best stadium he played at (aside from St. James’ Park).

Alan Shearer’s goal record

While it is slightly odd that Shearer would intentionally not practice shooting to the best of his ability during pre-match warmups, it clearly had no negative impact on his goalscoring abilities.

Shearer has the record for the most ever Premier League goals, with an incredible 260, that seems extremely unlikely to ever be caught.

Wayne Rooney is second on the list, and even with his incredible career, he only managed to score 208 league goals.

