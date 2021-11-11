Alan Shearer reveals what made him pick Newcastle over Manchester United

Imagine how many trophies he’d have won at Old Trafford…

Alan Shearer has appeared on the latest episode of Gary Neville’s popular YouTube channel The Overlap, an interview series that sees Neville conduct long-form conversations with some of Britain’s biggest sporting legends.

Shearer and Neville talked about the striker’s incredible career, which saw him become a club legend at his boyhood team, and also become the all-time top scorer in the history of the Premier League.

Due to his extraordinary abilities as a striker, it’s not surprising that the Newcastle legend was chased by a large number of top clubs throughout his career, one of which was Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

Ferguson openly chased Shearer, and he and Neville recalled the story during their recent conversation.

Alan Shearer on signing for Newcastle instead of Manchester United

Speaking about the saga, Shearer said that he was undecided about whether he would go to Manchester or Newcastle from Blackburn, but a conversation with Kevin Keegan made his mind up for him.

He said: “It was a really tough decision, but this place, I grew up here… I watched my hero Kevin Keegan every single weekend. So I thought, I’ve got to go home, and they were willing to pay a world-record fee for me.

“I didn’t sign just for Kevin. I know he was the manager, and he was brilliant at selling Newcastle United, but he didn’t have to for me. I knew what it was. Everyone knew what Newcastle meant to me.

“And it’s a good job I didn’t sign for him, because he was only here for six more months…”

Alan Shearer on Alex Ferguson conversation

He also said that when Ferguson found out he spoke to Keegan first, his response was “Well, that’s me fucked then.”

However, it’s clear that Shearer didn’t regret not going to Manchester, as he once called it “the best decision of his career”.

Shearer’s episode of The Overlap can be seen in full here:

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: alan shearer, Alex Ferguson, Manchester United