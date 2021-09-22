Adebayo Akinfenwa responds to Pep Guardiola calling him a “football legend”

“I don’t know about a legend of the game…”

Adebayo Akinfenwa has responded to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola calling him a “football legend”.

City took on Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night, and survived an early scare to go on and win 6-1.

City went a goal down early on, but ended up winning the game comfortably, with Phil Foden in particular impressing on the night.

Pep Guardiola on Adebayo Akinfenwa

Speaking after the game, Pep Guardiola said it was a “pleasure” to meet Akinfenwa, and said he is a “legend” of English football.

Speaking about his own defence, he said: “Well, they faced one of the legends of English football, the striker. He’s an absolute legend, that’s the truth.

“It was a pleasure to meet him, and it’s not easy to (control him).”

Defender Romeo Lavia made his debut on the night, and Guardiola was impressed by how he managed to deal with Akinfenwa.

He said: “With Romeo, all three (defenders) controlled this player, and it’s not easy. He did it. They did it, all of them, really well.”

Akinfenwa responds to Guardiola

The striker’s reply was extremely humble, where he said he doesn’t believe that he is a football legend.

He tweeted: “I don’t know about a legend of the game but I will most defo (sic) take the compliment from one of the best managers in the game.”

He also tweeted after the game that his team gave everything against City.

Adebayo Akinfenwa recently confirmed he’s now playing his final year of professional football, with a potential wrestling career now on the cards.

He also said that there’s talk of a documentary being made about him, as well as him being in contact with film producers in LA.

It sounds like he will be kept busy no matter what he does…

