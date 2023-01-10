Aiden McGeady openly discusses how his career has panned out

36 and still going strong…

Aiden McGeady has openly discussed how the past few years of his career have panned out, after making a return for Hibernian at the weekend.

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, McGeady played for Hibs against Motherwell at the weekend in a 3-2 win, even picking up an assist on the day.

Now 36 years of age, the former Ireland international said that he has been contemplating retirement over the past few months, though he insisted he is not just in Scotland for a “pension top-up”.

McGeady discussed the fact that while out with an injury, he felt like the easier option may have been to retire, but he is now determined to impress in Scotland.

Aiden McGeady on the end of his career

He said: “I feel people might think I’ve just up come here for the last couple of years of my career. That’s not the case at all. I still love playing football and I still feel I have something to offer.

“The injury really set me back a lot, because it was a recurrence of the same one from last season.

“There’s nothing worse than being injured. The last four or five months have been some of the worst of my career. I actually contemplated just packing it in completely. I thought, ‘I’m never going to get over this’.

“But it’s all worth it when you have days like Sunday, when you are out there enjoying playing football again and showing you can make a difference.”

He concluded: “I absolutely wasn’t. I still love playing football and I want to do well for this club.”

Hibs find themselves in 7th place in the league, and should have more than enough to stay up this season, especially since McGeady has returned.

Read More About: Aidan McGeady