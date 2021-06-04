Aguero’s dad is not buying what Pep Guardiola is selling…

Sergio Aguero has left Manchester City and joined up with Barcelona.

He leaves the English club a certified legend, and will be fondly remembered by everyone associated with the club.

However, his father is not entirely pleased with the manner in which he exited the club, particularly Pep Guardiola’s behaviour on the final day of the season.

When he was interviewed by Sky Sports, Guardiola was crying, saying that Aguero will never be replaced by the club, and appeared to be extremely emotional at the thought of him leaving.

‘I don’t believe his tears.’

But Aguero’s dad isn’t having it…

“I don’t believe his tears. For me, he never wanted Kun. He always wants to be the main man and not the players,” he told A Radio La Red, via TYC Sports. “I don’t believe Guardiola. He never wanted it, he wants to be the protagonist of all the teams.”

“He says that he [Aguero] is irreplaceable and he does not have him in the squad.

“There are things about Guardiola, he is a great coach. But from one day to the next the players change you, the environment changes. You never know if you are a starter or not.

“There is someone who says if you are not here to stay at the club and you have no choice but to change. Aguero was [allowed to stay] until the last time [he renewed his contract] but it was not possible [this time] – at a team where he is an idol.”

This isn’t the first incident involving the Aguero family and Guardiola, with the Argentine striker’s brother recently tweeting: “Guardiola never wanted my brother since his arrival at City.”

Aguero played 30 minutes on his final day for the club, and managed to get himself two lovely goals against Everton.

