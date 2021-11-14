Gabriel Agbonlahor accuses Roy Keane of bullying Harry Maguire

“Everyone jumps on the bandwagon when Roy Keane says something.”

Gabriel Agbonlahor has accused Roy Keane of bullying Harry Maguire, after his comments during the England vs Albania match on Friday night.

Maguire scored the opener against Albania, and celebrated by knee-sliding towards his fans, with his fingers in his ears.

Keane took issue with this, saying: “He’s been a disgrace the last few games for Man United. He thinks if he scores there, he’s going to shut his critics up? Embarrassing.”

Since then, a number of people within football have stuck up for Maguire, including John Terry and his manager Gareth Southgate.

Agbonlahor is the latest to do so, insisting that Keane behaved like a bully during the coverage of the match.

Gabriel Agbonlahor on Roy Keane and Harry Maguire

He said: “I think Roy Keane’s being a bit of a bully there. I think he’s bullying him. Maguire has been under a lot of pressure after some not very good performances for his club.

“The next game available to prove himself, he had a job to do and he scores. The excitement of scoring, you’re going to celebrate.

“If I was going through a bad run of form, and I scored a goal, I’d have done the exact same thing. Hands on your ears.

“I thought his defending was very good and he scored a goal! Every time he does something now it feels like everyone’s against him. He’s probably our best centre-half, let’s get behind him, not criticise!

“I think it was bullying. Everyone always jumps on the bandwagon whenever Roy Keane says something.”

“I think Roy Keane’s being a bit of a bully to Maguire…” “It feels like everyone’s against him. Let’s get behind him, not criticise!” “Everyone jumps on the bandwagon when Roy Keane says something.” Gabby Agbonlahor isn’t happy with Roy Keane’s criticism of Harry Maguire pic.twitter.com/jBSUAtb2xR — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 14, 2021

We would be extremely surprised if Keane cares in the slightest about the backlash to his comments, and it’s far more likely that he doubles down on them in the near future.

If Maguire’s performances for Man United don’t improve fast, he will have more than just Keane’s words to worry about.

