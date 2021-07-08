Adebayo Akinfenwa confirms he’s playing his final year of professional football, teases wrestling career

“This will be my last dance.”

Adebayo Akinfenwa confirms he’s playing his final year of professional football, after signing a one-year contract extension with Wycombe Wanderers.

Akinfenwa, who is the club’s record goalscorer in the English Football League, will play one final season in League One before retiring from playing football.

Speaking on Thursday, he said: “I’m happy, man. I’ve got such an affection and bond with this club. Whatever I can do, either on or off the pitch, I’ll be trying to do this season.”

Speaking about his next move, Akinfenwa seems to be spoiled for choice with regards to what he’s going to do after football.

He said: “I’m 40 at the end of the season. This will be my last dance. There is the wrestling, there is the documentary, and there’s sitting down with a few producers in LA, and the punditry… But at the moment, I’m a footballer. Less of the running, but I’ll still try score as many goals as I can.”

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth on Akinfenwa

“Bayo has been one of this club’s greatest all-time players,” Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said.

He continued: “Bayo and I have a really close working relationship and we both understand his situation in terms of what he’s able to contribute, alongside his other commitments, which we’re fully supportive of as a club.

“The boys love having him around, he’s hugely popular with our supporters and he’s coming back to us fit, sharp and ready to cause headaches to defenders again, like he always does.”

Akinfenwa, also known as The Beast, has enjoyed an 18-year 716-game career for 10 different EFL clubs, scoring 215 goals in the process.

He enjoyed promotion to the Championship with Wycombe two seasons ago, but the club got relegated straight back to League One last season.

