The transfer move Spurs should make this month

This could be a game-changer.

Amid reports Spurs are interested in Adama Traore, the London club could be about to pull off one of their best signings in a long time.

Traore has a reputation for being wasteful, and it is a fair one. He has had the joint most shots in the Premier League this season without scoring a goal. He gets himself in excellent positions, but often makes the wrong decision in front of goal.

However, there is nobody else in the Premier League who is able to do what he does, and if Spurs brought him in, it could give them a whole new dimension.

Whether Antonio Conte would play him as an attacking wing-back, bombing up and down the right flank, or as one of the three forward positions, it would create a whole new level of stress for the opposition.

Traore is also always doubled up on by opposition teams, so it would free up space for players like Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son to do damage.

According to talkSPORT, Spurs are interested in bringing Traore in, stating: “Fabio Paratici, the Tottenham sporting director has been a big admirer since he was at the overlord at Juventus.

“Wolves might well be willing to do business unlike in the summer, £20million is the fee that’s being touted.”

While £20 million seems a very unlikely fee, if Spurs did pull it off, it would be some piece of business.

Adama Traore to Spurs?

Traore is in an extremely unique situation at Wolves, in that he is simultaneously one of their most important players, while also regularly not in their Starting XI.

Bruno Lage often uses him as a weapon off the bench, and while opposition defences are tired, he comes on (oil on his arms), and runs them ragged.

It is effective, and makes a whole lot of sense, but must surely be frustrating for the player himself.

Whether or not he is more likely to get more minutes on the pitch at Spurs is one thing, but if Conte could get him scoring, he would have one of the most unique threats in football.

