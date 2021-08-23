Adama Traore linked with move to Tottenham Hotspur

Would this be a good move for the Spaniard?

Adama Traore has been linked with a permanent move to Tottenham Hotspur, less than 24 hours after playing against them.

Spurs beat Traore’s current club Wolves 1-0, thanks to an early penalty from Dele. Harry Kane came on for Spurs with just over 10 minutes to go, to a warm reception from the away fans.

The latest reports suggest that Spurs are willing to spend £40 million on Traore, and that new manager Nuno Espirito-Santo is a big fan of the winger.

According to the Telegraph, Spurs are now ready to make a bid to try to take Traore on loan for the rest of the season, with a view to a permanent £40m move next summer.

Nuno coached him for over two years at Wolves, and played him in a number of different positions during his time at the club.

It’s unclear whether or not this move would have any knock-on effect on Kane, as Traore is an extremely versatile player. While he is often used as a striker, he can also play on either wing, and even as part of a five at the back.

Not happy with the result, we'll learn and we'll improve. pic.twitter.com/T4NmExuR5w — Adama Traoré Diarra (@AdamaTrd37) August 22, 2021

Adama Traore linked with move to Spurs

Traore is undeniably a unique asset, and realistically there is nobody else in the Premier League who can do exactly what he does.

But he is often criticised for being wasteful in front of goal, which has definitely been the case so far this season. He has used his incredible pace to get in behind the defence in both of Wolves’ games so far, and both times he has failed to put the ball in the back of the net.

However, Nuno will know better than anyone exactly what his limitations and strengths are, and if anyone is going to get the best out of the Spanish international, it’s Spurs’ new manager.

