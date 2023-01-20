Adam Lallana is not worried about Leandro Trossard’s exit

“We’re coping already…”

Adam Lallana has made it clear that he’s not worried about Leandro Trossard leaving Brighton and signing for Arsenal.

Arsenal confirmed the signing of Trossard on Friday, and reportedly got the paperwork filed in time for the Belgium international to be in the squad to take on Manchester United this Sunday.

Trossard has scored seven goals in 17 appearances for Brighton this season, but has not played for the south coast side since their 4-2 loss to his new club Arsenal at the end of December.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi recently came out and said that other players deserve to be playing ahead of Trossard, and that the player himself knows what he has done to end up being dropped from the squad.

Lallana spoke after Trossard to Arsenal was confirmed, and he made it known that he feels the club will not miss the Belgium forward too much.

Adam Lallana on Leandro Trossard

He said: “You only need to look at the last three games without him. I think it’s been 5-1, 4-1 and 3-0. So as I said earlier, players can leave Brighton but we’ve got enough without them.

“We had enough without (Yves) Bissouma, (Marc) Cucurella, (Ben) White, (Dan) Burn, when Neal (Maupay) moved on.

“So if Leo moves on, we’ll cope. We’re coping already.”

🗣 "Players can leave Brighton but we've got enough without them." Adam Lallana believes the Brighton team can cope with the loss of Leandro Trossard pic.twitter.com/Dp9Ky1rKZe — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 19, 2023

Brighton are having an excellent season under De Zerbi, and if they were to win their two games in hand they would be just two points off the Champions League spots.

Arsenal are doing even better though, and are currently the favourites to win the Premier League, halfway through the season.

While Brighton may not miss Trossard, he will feel confident in helping Arsenal in both the league and the Europa League for the rest of the season.

