Adam Lallana takes charge of Brighton with interesting rumours circulating about future

Some fascinating developments out of Brighton.

It has been confirmed that Adam Lallana is set to take charge of Brighton on a temporary basis, with some interesting rumours circulating about the club’s future.

Lallana will take charge of Brighton’s game against Bournemouth this Saturday alongside Andrew Crofts, as he is currently ruled out of playing with an ankle injury.

Crofts is the current Brighton U21 coach, while Lallana is yet to dip his toe into the world of coaching just yet.

It may seem drastic that a team in the top four is going to be coached partly by a player-manager, even on a short-term basis, but that isn’t where the interesting developments end at Brighton.

Adam Lallana to take charge of Brighton

Sky Sports have gone as far as reporting that Lallana is being linked with the Brighton role on a permanent basis.

🗣 "He is the stand out name there."@skysportspaulg reports that Adam Lallana has been linked as a replacement for Graham Potter pic.twitter.com/KlVPWQH8CL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 8, 2022

Given how quickly things developed between Chelsea and former Brighton boss Graham Potter, it’s not surprising to hear that they may take their time in finding a new manager.

There was less than two days been Thomas Tuchel’s sacking and Potter’s move to the London club, so Brighton may not have a new manager in time for the round of fixtures after this weekend’s either.

Adam Lallana

This could leave Lallana as one of the head coaches for a number of weeks, despite his recent statement of intent to continue playing.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Lallana showed no signs of wanting to slow down any time soon, saying: “I’m 34 and arguably performing at the highest level that I have throughout my career.”

“You’ve only got to look at Luka Modric, who turns 37 next month,” said Lallana. “I look at players like that and see the longevity. I don’t see why I can’t emulate that, because I’ve never been blessed with pace in my whole career.

Read More About: adam lallana, brighton