Adam Idah sends message to Stephen Kenny with latest comments

Let’s hope the bossman is taking notes.

Adam Idah has enjoyed a great start to 2022, scoring his first Premier League goal against Everton just a few weeks ago.

Before that, he started against West Ham, and gave their defence a torrid time, but without hitting the back of the net.

And since the Everton goal, he grabbed a nice assist in a 3-0 win against Watford. So it’s safe to say the Ireland international is enjoying himself so far this year.

He was recently interviewed by his club, and asked about how he feels his career is going. He was asked about playing up front alongside Teemu Pukki, and his answer may be of interest to Stephen Kenny.

Adam Idah on playing with a strike partner

Speaking about playing with two up top, he said: “I love that role. Teemu, as you know, is a great striker. He has scored many, many goals for this club and to be able to play alongside such a legend like Teemu is great; to get that experience from him and to learn from him is excellent and hopefully, they will be many more games where I can play alongside him.”

Kenny will be taking note of the fact that one of his best, youngest players prefers to play with a strike partner, instead of as a lone striker.

This works well, as Callum Robinson has been on fire for Ireland lately, and the two could work quite well together.

Adam Idah Stephen Kenny

Add that to the fact that Aaron Connolly and Michael Obafemi are doing well in the Championship, and Kenny may just have a selection headache on his hands.

When asked about what his own personal goals were for the rest of the season, the young Corkman gave a typically selfless answer.

He said: “Look, to be honest, I am only really focusing on the team. Our main focus is to stay in the Premier League and I am sure that is the same with everyone else. It is about trying to get as many points as we can stay in the Premier League and if we carry on the way we are, hopefully, we can do that.”

Norwich and Idah have their work cut out for them if they want to stay in the Premier League, but if they manage to do so, it will be an incredible achievement.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: adam idah, stephen kenny