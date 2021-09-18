Daniel Farke should really try starting Adam Idah

Five games in, no points. Maybe it’s time to try switching things up a bit?

Norwich were always going to be in a relegation battle this season. The club’s business model is to try get to the Premier League without breaking the bank, and then to continue not breaking said bank when they get there.

As a result, their squad leaves a bit to be desired at times. But that doesn’t mean they should give up and accept relegation already.

While they are dead last with a -12 goal difference, there is still plenty of time to turn it around. And what better way to try and change Norwich’s season, than freshening things up a bit?

It’s time for Norwich to bring Adam Idah in

Adam Idah has always impressed when he’s been given the chance in a yellow jersey, even grabbing an FA Cup when he was only 18 a couple of years ago.

But for some reason, so far this season he has been used exclusively from the bench. While he didn’t get on the scoresheet for Ireland during the most recent international break, we would have thought the Norwich coaching staff were licking their lips at his performances.

Against Portugal, he played up front – on his own – and made himself a handful for Ruben Dias and Pepe, two of the best central defenders in the world.

He plucked the ball out of the sky beautifully on a number of occasions, and his touch never let him down, even with the two Portuguese defenders on top of him at all times. It was a proper, Premier League striker performance.

Teemu Pukki is obviously a really good striker, and we’re not suggesting he be dropped for Idah, but could it be an idea to play them up front together? Could Idah provide the legs and physicality, while Pukki does the finishing?

What should Adam Idah do?

This season is make or break for the young Corkman, which sounds ridiculous as he is still only 20 years of age.

But he is too good to not be playing football, be it in the Premier League or the Championship. He needs to gain experience, and while a loan move could be an option, a better idea could be to just give him a run of games in the top flight.

It is entirely possible Norwich will struggle this season no matter who they play, so wouldn’t it be an idea to plan for the future and see whether or not this young talent is going to lead your line for the next few years?

Idah deserves a chance, and Daniel Farke should be willing to give him one.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: adam idah, daniel farke