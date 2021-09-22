Daniel Farke fumes over Adam Idah not taking penalty vs Liverpool

“Believe me, after our conversation it will never happen again.”

Norwich manager Daniel Farke is clearly not one bit pleased with Christos Tzolis, after the Norwich player seemingly overruled Adam Idah and took a penalty instead of him on Tuesday night.

Tzolis seemed to tell Idah that he was going to take it, while Idah calmly protested. The penalty was then saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, keeping the game 1-0 to the away team.

Liverpool went on to win the game 3-0.

Daniel Farke on penalty incident

Speaking after the game, the Norwich manager said that Idah, who picked the ball up immediately after the penalty was given, was the set penalty taker going into the game, and that he is “annoyed” at Tzolis.

He told Sky Sports: “He’s made this mistake once – I will make sure he will never ever make this mistake again in his whole career.

“He has apologised so it is okay. When you choose to work with young players, you accept there are mistakes. Believe me, after our conversation it will never happen again.

“No, he was not [the set penalty taker] on the paper. It was a big mistake. Listen, he’s a young guy, he helped create it, unbelievable emotion and excited. This is what happens. Young players, they make the wrong decisions.

“I’m a bit annoyed. None of my other players were aware he should take penalties again. I love this guy, he will be an important player for us in the future.”

Idah went close earlier in the game, and had a few shots that hit the target, but he failed to stick the ball in the back of the net.

Adam Idah penalties for Norwich

Idah himself has already scored two penalties for Norwich’s first team – one against Spurs in an FA Cup shootout, and the other as part of an incredible hat-trick against Preston.

While the penalty miss clearly upset Farke, Jurgen Klopp on the other hand was delighted with his young Irish goalkeeper.

After the game, Klopp said that it was important that Kelleher showed Stephen Kenny – who was in attendance – what he can do.

