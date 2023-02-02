Adam Idah setting sights high following new contract

Ireland’s forgotten man is expecting a big few months.

Adam Idah has signed a new contract at Norwich City, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028.

After a 10-month period that has been destroyed by injuries, Idah is just returning to fitness for Norwich, and new manager David Wagner has made it clear that he trusts the Corkman’s abilities going forward.

This time last year, Idah was playing great in the Premier League, scoring goals, picking up assists and attracting attention from some of football’s biggest names.

Shortly before that, Idah was starting games for Ireland against some of Europe’s best teams, and not looking at all out of place when he did.

With his sights firmly on promotion, Idah is hoping for a big second-half of the season for his team, and for himself to get back on track.

Speaking after signing the new contract, the 21-year-old said: “The last year-and-a-half have been tough but I came back and worked hard and now the club are showing a lot of faith in me by rewarding that hard work.

“I’m over the moon. I love this club. I’ve been here since I was 15/16 and there’s a path for me to progress and be a better player. It was a no-brainer once the offer came in.

New manager Wagner said: “Adam is a player that I was very much aware of prior to joining the club.

“He has a raw, natural ability and is someone we’re really looking forward to working further with.”

Following the emergence of Evan Ferguson, Idah will have his work cut out to get his spot back in the Ireland team, but he will also be excited at the prospect of a potential partnership with the Brighton man.

Norwich are currently in 7th place, and Wagner will be seriously aiming to finish in the playoff spots this season.

