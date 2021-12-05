Adam Idah misses guilt-edge chance in loss to Spurs

However, it was a lively performance from the Corkman.

The Irish duo of Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele were given the chance to start against Spurs for Norwich on Sunday afternoon.

It wasn’t the sort of game they would have dreamed off sadly, as they lost 3-0 to Antonio Conte’s side, who were in control from start to finish.

However, as dominant as Spurs were, Norwich were not without their chances, the best of which fell to Idah when the game was still 1-0 to the London side.

Brandon Williams did really well as he bombed forward, and put a fine ball into Teemu Pukki. Pukki took an effort that he swiped at, which resulted in the ball falling to Idah just six yeards out.

Idah instinctively swung a leg at the ball, sending it well wide, though he will know now that he had time to take a touch and slot it home.

Shortly after the miss, Spurs went up the other end and scored a second, showing how crucial a moment in the game Idah’s chance was.

However, it wasn’t a bad performance from Idah by any means, and he did show some really impressive glimpses on the ball when he got the chance.

Really early in the game, he stormed down the right wing and showed his excellent pace, before putting in a lovely ball to Pukki who nearly put Norwich in front.

Adam Idah

There has been a lot of speculation this weekend about a potential loan move for Idah in January, with a number of Championship clubs said to be interested in the 20-year-old.

Nottingham Forest are said to be the club most likely to sign the Corkman, who could really do with some regular football under his belt.

While it seemed as though this might be the season for him to break through in the Premier League, maybe a trip back to the Championship is exactly what he needs.

