Plenty of movement expected for Ireland’s strikers this summer

However, one particular young talent is expected to stay in the Premier League.

Between Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi and Aaron Connolly, Ireland have five strikers currently playing in the Premier League.

However, if we were to put emphasis on the word “playing” there, things might start to look a little bit less positive, especially with regards to Parrott and Long.

None of the above names are guaranteed starters for their respective teams and, as a result, some movement is to be expected this transfer window.

Irish Premier League strikers

Troy Parrott

It was reported a few weeks ago that Parrott was looking for a loan move away from Spurs, with a few Championship clubs interested in bringing him in. At his age, playing time is the most important thing so a good team in the Championship could end up doing wonders for him going forward.

Shane Long

Long, on the other hand, is almost the complete opposite to Parrott. He is approaching the end of his lengthy career, and Southampton are said to be eager to get the 34-year-old off their wage bill. Similarly to Parrott though, a number of Championship clubs are interested in availing of the experience of Long, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth.

Adam Idah

Somewhat surprisingly, Norwich are reported to be interested in sending Idah on loan, with many Championship clubs said to be eager to bring in the young Corkman. According to the Sunday Mirror, Norwich are open to sending Idah on loan, which is strange given the game time he gets when he is fit, and how he has performed while fit.

Michael Obafemi

Obafemi, on the other hand, has apparently impressed Ralph Hasenhuttl during pre-season training at Southampton, amid speculation that he could be sold to Blackburn Rovers. He struggled with injuries last season, but scored four goals for the club the season before, and he could be a great option off the bench for the Saints.

Spoken to someone close to Michael Obafemi. Told there has been no contact from #Rovers re a potential swap deal for Adam Armstrong and that Ralph Hasenhuttl has been impressed by how fit he is upon returning for pre-season at #SaintsFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 14, 2021

Aaron Connolly

Aaron Connolly is in a different position to all of the above because, at just 21, he is clearly someone that Graham Potter likes at Brighton. He scored two league goals last season, and four the season before, and it feels like this season could be a big one for Connolly if he can ensure that he stays fit, which he has definitely struggled with in the past.

With regards to the international side, Stephen Kenny will have a bit of a headache on his hands soon enough, as he clearly likes to play Connolly and Idah, but Parrott’s performance against Andorra will surely ensure his place in the next Irish starting XI. Not a bad problem to have though…

To keep up top date on the futures of Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi and Aaron Connolly, make sure to follow our transfer blog

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: adam idah, michael obafemi, shane long