Adam Idah and Jason Knight doubtful for Azerbaijan match

Adam Idah and Jason Knight are both doubtful for the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Saturday evening.

The two players have come down with a bout of fever, despite the fact that they have taken Covid tests which have both come back negative.

Adam Idah and Jason Knight doubts for Azerbaijan

The Irish Independent reported that both players missed training last night because of their high temperatures, and the fact that were feeling unwell in general. They have been confined to their rooms in Baku.

Stephen Kenny confirmed on Friday morning that Idah is currently feeling better than Knight is, and could be more likely to be involved on Saturday evening.

The Ireland manager said: “Adam and Jason both came down with a fever and strong temperature. They passed all the tests, they received negative tests from their antigen tests and PCR tests.

“They are all fine, it’s just probably from the travel. Adam has a high temperature and is confined to his room. Jason, who is as tough as anything, just has a very high temperature and is unwell.

“They are still confined to their rooms at the moment and Adam is maybe further down the line than Jason. It came on Jason yesterday before training so his is a bit later.

“We will have to see. The match is not until tomorrow although you do have to name the (matchday) squad tonight. It’s probably an old fashioned travel thing.”

Azerbaijan vs Ireland

Knight missed the 1-1 home draw with Azerbaijan through injury, while Idah led the line impressively throughout the entirety of the last international break.

While both players would definitely be missed, Ireland do not necessarily have a number of options up front who can do what Idah can, while there are a couple of midfield options who could replace Knight.

You can find all you need to know about Saturday’s game here.

