Adam Idah’s return throws glorious spanner in Stephen Kenny’s plans

He’s back and he’s ready to be called up by Stephen Kenny.

Adam Idah returned to the Norwich team on Tuesday night for their Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth.

While it may have been a disappointing night for Dean Smith’s side, it was the dream return for Idah, as he scored a goal shortly after coming on to the pitch, and then slotted home his penalty in the shootout.

Idah’s return to fitness comes at the perfect time for Stephen Kenny and Ireland, as the next international break comes in less than a month.

This should give the young Corkman just enough time to get some valuable minutes, and show Kenny that he is available for selection again.

He unfortunately missed out on the most recent Nations League window that saw the creation of the Troy Parrott x Michael Obafemi partnership, but he should not be ruled out of the starting XI just yet.

Just 12 months ago, Idah was starting up front against Portugal for Ireland in a World Cup qualifier.

He was being marked tightly by Pepe and Ruben Dias, two legends of defending, at 20 years of age, out in Portugal. And he ran them ragged.

There was one incident in particular where Dias was touch tight on the youngster, and the ball came in to him at a height. Idah plucked it out of the sky with an outrageous touch, and held the ball up before laying it off to a teammate.

Adam Idah back for Ireland

He showed a different skillset that Obafemi and Parrott possess, and he is taller and faster than both too. He is more athletic as a whole, and his ability to run in behind is missed in the Ireland frontline.

Kenny might try find a way to fit Obafemi, Idah and Parrott all in the same team together, but he will struggle, as he is also a fan of Jason Knight and Chiedozie Ogbene.

Leaving one of them out of the starting team might not be a bad idea either, as it would provide a spark off the bench at some point of the game if needs be.

Without being hyperbolic, has there ever been a time in the history of Irish football where we couldn’t decide which forward under the age of 23 we should be leaving on the bench? And feeling like one of them is hard done by?

Like we said, Idah being fit throws a spanner in the works, but it is a beautiful spanner that Ireland hasn’t had in a long time, or perhaps, ever.

