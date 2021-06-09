Adam Idah strongly hits out at Hungary fans booing Ireland taking the knee

Strong words from young Corkman Adam Idah.

Adam Idah has strongly condemned the Hungary fans for booing the Ireland players taking the knee before the friendly game on Tuesday.

The packed stadium booed the Irish players who took the knee, while some Hungarian players who remained on their feet pointed to the word “respect” on their jersey.

Idah, who was one of three black players to play for Ireland on the night, said that it was “disappointing”, and that he wasn’t expecting the hostile reaction from the home fans.

Idah was quick to point out that taking the knee is not taking a political stance, it is as he put it, “an attempt to stop racism”.

He said: “Obviously it’s disappointing to see the fans in the whole stadium booing us taking the knee.

“It’s for a good cause, trying to stop racism, it’s a sign to kick racism out of society, just the reaction was very disappointing, to be honest, we weren’t expecting that.

“We wanted to take the knee, trying to stop racism.”

Speaking after the match, Shane Duffy agreed with Idah, and said that he and his team stood by the decision to take the knee.

Duffy, who was awarded the man-of-the-match award on the night said: “It’s a difficult time for everyone. We have our stances on it and we decided, as a nation, that we were going to do it and we stand by that.

“Everyone’s got their opinions but hopefully we made the right choice.”

Stephen Kenny will be much happier after this international break compared to those of the past, with Ireland coming out undefeated from the friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.

Particularly, he will be happy with the performances of his two young goalkeepers, who played absolutely incredibly. Kenny will have his work cut out for him picking a number one going forward…

