Adam Idah suffers yet another disappointing setback

Adam Idah has suffered yet another disappointing injury setback, just weeks after returning to fitness after months on the sidelines.

Norwich manager Dean Smith offered the disappointing update ahead of his side’s top of the table clash against Burnley on Friday night.

Smith said that Idah will need to have surgery again, due to constant swelling in the young Corkman’s knee.

He said: “The team news is not too different from the last game, with the only exception being Adam, as his knee is still swelling up. He had to have some exploratory surgery, that will put him out for a number of weeks.”

Idah’s return to fitness seemed to come at the perfect time for Stephen Kenny and Ireland, as the next international break comes in just a few weeks.

He also made the dream return to the pitch, coming off the bench to score against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup, before scoring a penalty in the shootout that followed.

However, this latest update rules him out of those Nations League games, and will be a cause for concern for Kenny and Ireland in general.

Luckily for Kenny, he has plenty of other forward options in this position, with Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott, Callum Robinson and Chiedozie Ogbene all well able to play up top.

But that doesn’t mean Kenny won’t be disappointed, as Idah does bring something different to the table compared to the rest of the players.

Just 12 months ago, Idah was starting up front against Portugal for Ireland in a World Cup qualifier, and he appears to be a player who is very much in Kenny’s good books.

Ireland and Norwich fans alike will be hoping that he comes back from this injury fitter than ever, especially after his excellent performances in the Premier League last season.

