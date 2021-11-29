The controversial call Ralf Rangnick has to make

It has to be done.

It didn’t take Aaron Wan-Bissaka long to become adored by Manchester United fans.

In the same summer that United paid £80 million for Harry Maguire, they spent £50 on Wan-Bissaka.

It felt like some smart business at the time, as he was a young English full-back who was better than anyone else in the league in his position when it came to one particular part of defending.

His slide tackles were absolutely excellent, and perfectly timed. So much so that other parts of his defensive game were overlooked, and he was seen as a top class right-back.

Recently, it has been plainly obvious that this is not the case. Against Chelsea on Sunday, he carelessly gave away a penalty that brought the London club back into the game.

This carelessness is common too, as we saw when he got United off to a terrible start in the Champions League with a red card against Young Boys.

Opposition teams look at Wan-Bissaka and treat him as a target. When he gets the ball, their press intensifies, because they know his touch is not good enough. He is likely to mess up.

His instinct is often to go backwards, when in this day and age, that isn’t good enough.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s time at Man United up?

Ralf Rangnick coming to the club means that United could now be playing with full-backs who need to offer a lot going forward, and Wan-Bissaka simply can’t do that to the level he would need to.

He won’t survive as a right-back in a team that will be attacking out wide. He has the ability to put in a decent cross every now and again, but when you look at the importance of the right-back in the modern game, he is nowhere near the standard.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tariq Lamptey, Reece James and Joao Cancelo are all massive threats for their teams. Wan-Bissaka is a threat to United more than the opposition.

So Rangnick has a decision to make. He will need to give Diogo Dalot a run in this position, and save Wan-Bissaka for games against the best sides in the league, where he may want to play a more defensive way.

Or he will try to sign a right-back in January. Perhaps he might even look at recalling Ethan Laird from his loan at Swansea. While he is still raw defensively, he can do things with the ball that Wan-Bissaka simply can’t.

One thing is for sure – if he thought Luke Shaw was an issue, which he did, he has another thing coming on the other side of the pitch.

