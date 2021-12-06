Aaron Ramsdale responds to online negativity following Arsenal transfer

“I saw the backlash…”

Aaron Ramsdale has responded to the large amount of negative comments he received after he signed for Arsenal.

Ramsdale signed for the London club from Sheffield United during the summer, in a move that shocked a large part of the football world.

The goalkeeper had been relegated in his past two seasons in the Premier League, and it didn’t seem like a transfer Arsenal needed to make.

Bernd Leno had been quite a decent keeper for them, and it was made worse by the fact they had sold Emi Martinez to Aston Villa, with the Argentine now among the best goalkeepers in the league.

Aaron Ramsdale on negative comments

He has opened the door on the transfer, explaining how he coped with the nasty comments he received, especially online.

“I saw the backlash” Ramsdale said, speaking to The Times for a recent interview.

He continued: “That’s when I made the decision to turn comments off, notifications off for people I don’t follow on Instagram and Twitter. People can tag me but I won’t see it, so it won’t come up on my feed.

“When people were saying I was getting a lot of stick and abuse, I said, ‘Am I?’ Because I didn’t really know and I didn’t really care because, yes, I’ve been relegated twice.

“But the way I looked at it was two years of completely different experiences to other people at 23 [years old]. It’s me and ten other people on the pitch.”

Aaron Ramsdale’s time at Arsenal

While the transfer did seem slightly confusing at the time, Ramsdale has been quite impressive since he took to the field in an Arsenal jersey.

Among his excellent performances this season was a game against Leicester, where he impressed the world of football.

Even goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel said that he made one of the best saves he had seen in years during the game.

Best save I’ve seen for years by Ramsdale👏👏👏 — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) October 30, 2021

Next up for Ramsdale and Arsenal is a trip to Everton on Monday night.

