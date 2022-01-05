Close sidebar

Aaron Ramsdale explains moment he knew he had to leave Sheffield United

by Rudi Kinsella
When Aaron Ramsdale left Sheffield United to join Arsenal, many felt as though the Championship club had pulled off an incredible swoop.

Ramsdale had been relegated from the Premier League two seasons in a row, and wasn’t exactly setting the world alight in the Championship either.

However, he has silenced his doubters, of which there were many, since making the step up, and he has been as good as any other goalkeeper in the league so far this season.

He is now in contention to displace Jordan Pickford as England’s #1 goalkeeper, and looks completely confident in every game. He has even gained some incredible praise from goalkeeping greats at certain points this season, something that nobody could have predicted during the summer.

So it’s safe to say he’s happy he made the move.

Aaron Ramsdale on leaving Sheffield United

Speaking on a recent episode of Ben Foster’s podcast, Ramsdale explained exactly how the deal went through, and how awkward it was at times.

He said: “I was told on the day of a game that another bid came in, and I played the game. After the game they rejected that bid…

“Normally, if you don’t get the move you want, you’re rewarded with a new contract. It’s not set in stone but it is standard. You’ve seen it at Brentford with Ollie Watkins, when he wanted to move.

“Someone at the football club, I won’t name names, said ‘We didn’t ask him to take less money when he was conceding goals at the start of last year'”.

“That was when I basically went ‘Right, no’. And I didn’t play against West Brom.”

Ramsdale’s Arsenal find themselves in fourth place, and with no European football to worry about during the season, are in with a real chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

