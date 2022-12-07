Aaron Connolly’s future in jeopardy following latest Serie B club news

A real shame.

Aaron Connolly is reportedly set to have his loan at Venezia cut short, as the Italian club want him to return to Brighton.

Connolly has failed to impress over in Italy, with the Ireland international struggling to make an impression on the Serie B side.

The young Galway man got off to a decent start to life in Italy, as he started or came off the bench in each of their first five games, though he did so without scoring.

But he has not featured in a matchday squad since returning from the European Under-21 Championships play-offs at the end of September.

According to Irish journalist Neil O’Riordan, Connolly is expected to return to Brighton in January, with Venezia eager to get rid of him.

Aaron Connolly’s future

Venezia's chairman has revealed that Aaron Connolly is fit but not fancied: “Connolly? The player is not injured, he was, but he’s fine now. He has had some adaptation difficulties. We will talk to Brighton in January to find a solution. In January and June.” [@SeanOCSport] — Kenny's Kids 🇮🇪 (@KennysKids) December 7, 2022

Connolly is unfortunately unlikely to make any sort of impact at Brighton if and when he returns, as the Seagulls are high-fliers in the Premier League under new manager Roberto de Zerbi.

In fact, at this point it’s likely that young Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson would even be ahead of Connolly in the pecking order at Brighton.

This means that Connolly, still only 22, should start to look for a new club to join, and this time on a more long-term basis.

Loan spells at Middlesbrough and most recently in Italy haven’t gone to plan, so Connolly might need to find somewhere to really settle down.

After a really impressive performance for Ireland’s Under 21s back in September, Connolly said that he had fallen back in love with football, and it showed on the pitch.

Man of the Match Aaron Connolly says he has rediscovered his love for the game and thinks Ireland will travel to Tel Aviv with lots of confidence #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/tBYUVQNPjX — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2022

If he can recreate this sort of performance with the same energy and effort levels at wherever his next club is, he could still have a very strong career.

