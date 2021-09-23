Graham Potter speaks highly of Aaron Connolly following Swansea brace

The young Galway man bagged himself two goals against Swansea last night.

Brighton manager Graham Potter has sung the praises of Ireland forward Aaron Connolly after his performance on Wednesday night.

Connolly scored two nice goals in a 2-0 win against Swansea that ensured his side advanced to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Graham Potter on Aaron Connolly

Speaking after the game, it was clear Potter was delighted to see Connolly get on the scoresheet, after what has been a tough couple of months for the 21-year-old, both on and off the pitch.

He said: “Obviously Aaron’s finishes are the difference.

“I thought he took the goals really well and it’s great for him in terms of his confidence because it doesn’t matter what you say, it’s nice for the guys to score and he did so really happy with him, I thought he worked for the team as well so a really good night.

“Aaron’s a good kid, he’s a really nice kid, there’s no problem with him at all. He’s just sometimes young and wants to play, and he can get frustrated, he’s a human being. That’s the truth.

“Everyone loves him here. We want to help him, help him reach his full capacity.”

You can see Connolly’s goals, and the full highlights from last night’s game, here:

Aaron Connolly finding form

It sounds odd to say given he hasn’t scored all that many goals at senior level, but he does find the far corner with ease when cutting in from the left hand side.

It was definitely something Stephen Kenny tried to implement when he started him alongside Adam Idah against Portugal just a couple of weeks ago.

Next up for Brighton is a trip to Crystal Palace, where Connolly will be hoping to get a start after his impressive midweek performance.

