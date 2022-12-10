Aaron Connolly needs to take major risk with next transfer

A risky move that could pay off.

Aaron Connolly’s loan spell at Venezia looks to be coming to an end, after another disappointing few months in the youngster’s career.

Connolly made the move to Italy to get his career back on track after a difficult loan spell at Middlesbrough, but according to Venezia’s chairman, he has not settled in.

He said: “The player is not injured, he was, but he’s fine now. He has had some adaptation difficulties. We will talk to Brighton in January to find a solution. In January and June.”

Venezia's chairman has revealed that Aaron Connolly is fit but not fancied: “Connolly? The player is not injured, he was, but he’s fine now. He has had some adaptation difficulties. We will talk to Brighton in January to find a solution. In January and June.” [@SeanOCSport] — Kenny's Kids 🇮🇪 (@KennysKids) December 7, 2022

Clearly they want rid of Connolly, and there is no point in him sticking around somewhere where he isn’t wanted. This goes for Brighton too, who are moving in a very different direction to the Ireland international.

Still only 22, Connolly potentially has a great career ahead of him, but his next move is an important one.

He needs to go somewhere where he is appreciated by the fans, and where the culture isn’t too big of a change for him. He needs to go somewhere with less pressure than he faces in England, but a standard where he can improve and score a few goals.

The League of Ireland could be the place to go.

Aaron Connolly to Shamrock Rovers

Connolly going to Shamrock Rovers could benefit all parties, in the same way that Jack Byrne’s return to Ireland did.

Byrne had similar issues to Connolly in that he failed to settle in at a few clubs after bursting on to the scene, and it was a return to Ireland that got his career back on track.

He excelled in the League of Ireland, winning medals with Rovers, playing in Europe and even earned an Ireland call up.

Connolly’s ego is clearly not so big that he would see himself as above Rovers, given he swallowed his pride to play with Jim Crawford’s Under 21 side. And he played very well too.

Man of the Match Aaron Connolly says he has rediscovered his love for the game and thinks Ireland will travel to Tel Aviv with lots of confidence #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/tBYUVQNPjX — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2022

If Connolly spent a year or so in Dublin winning titles with Rovers and scoring bags of goals, the offers from England would likely roll in again.

Either that or he would feel at home there and not feel obliged to move back to England, only strengthening the League of Ireland.

He still has years ahead of him, and anybody writing him off already is crazy, but his next decision is important. Rovers could be the place for him.

