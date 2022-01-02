Aaron Connolly cautiously optimistic about move to Middlesbrough

The Oranmore man has made the move.

Aaron Connolly has spoken out following his loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion to Middlesbrough.

The young Ireland international made the move to ‘Boro due to a lack of gametime at the Premier League club, in the hopes of getting his promising career back on track.

Chris Wilder said that he is “delighted” to bring the young Galway man into his squad. He said: “He’s a young player, he’s played in the Premier League a number of times, and he’s from a technical football club. He’s also played for his country.

“He gives us pace, can finish at the top of the pitch and gives us competition for the players around him.”

🙋‍♂️🤣 Buzzing to be here and can’t wait to get started @Boro let’s get it.. #UTB https://t.co/rWWzzzC9hp — Aaron Connolly (@AaronConnolly_9) January 2, 2022

Aaron Connolly to Middlesbrough

He said: “I’m delighted. I’m excited to get playing and get enjoying football again. I came in yesterday and there seems to be a good feel about the place.

“It’s nice to come into a place that’s winning. Hopefully I can get into the team. Obviously it’s going to be tough…

“I’m not going to expect to walk straight into the team. I’m here to help first and foremost. I want to help with the winning run we’ve been on.”

Speaking of his new manager, he said: “I didn’t need much persuasion to come here. I didn’t need to look elsewhere. I’m really excited to get going.

“The way he had Sheffield United playing, they knew what they were doing. They were a tough team to play against, and I’m excited to play under him.”

Connolly will be hoping he gets a run of games for the side who find themselves in the playoff places in the Championship.

A few goals should get him back into Stephen Kenny’s plans, after he was left out of the most recent Ireland squad by the manager.

Kenny and Connolly had a good relationship when they worked together for the Ireland Under 21s, and they will both be hoping this loan move brings forward some promising times.

