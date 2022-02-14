Aaron Connolly quotes should excite Stephen Kenny

He sounds like he’s loving life in the Championship.

Aaron Connolly’s quotes after he scored his first goal for Middlesbrough should excite Stephen Kenny and Ireland fans everywhere.

The young striker has his critics, but some of his performances in the Premier League show the sort of talent he has when his head is screwed on, and he is physically fit.

After scoring his first goal for ‘Boro, his comments go some way in explaining why his performances have not been great at times.

He explained that he has lacked confidence recently, but that he is seriously enjoying life under Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough.

Aaron Connolly enjoying life at Middlesbrough

Speaking to Boro TV, he said: “I try to work hard for the team and luckily, l got the goal which helps, gets the confidence back up again. The workrate goes along with that so hopefully I can score some more goals for the team, keep us pushing at the right end of the table.

“It was always going to be one of those goals, a bit of a deflection, just to get going after the goal drought I had. A goal is a goal and I’ll take it whatever way it comes.

“It’s a confidence thing, confidence is a huge thing in football and I have lacked it in the last however long…

“But I am enjoying my football, enjoying working with this manager and playing in front of these fans, hopefully I can push on and get more goals.”

Aaron Connolly to impress Stephen Kenny?

Kenny has not given Connolly that many chances as Ireland boss, but there’s no denying that he values the Galway man’s talents.

He started him against Portugal in the World Cup qualifier, where Ireland were extremely unlucky to lose (and Connolly himself was unlucky not to get a penalty).

If he goes on a run of form in the Championship, perhaps he’ll get himself back in that promising Irish Starting XI.

