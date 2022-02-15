Good news keeps coming for Aaron Connolly

Exciting times for the young Galway man.

Aaron Connolly’s time at Middlesbrough is really starting to pick up, after he scored his first goal for the Championship club at the weekend.

He scored a goal that went in via deflection against Derby County, but his overall play was really impressive on the day, and Chris Wilder will be really impressed by his effort so far. He held the ball up well and won a number of important fouls for his side.

Speaking after the game, he admitted that he has been low on confidence for the past while, but that he is really enjoying life in the Championship so far.

Aaron Connolly at Middlesbrough

His efforts on Saturday were enough to earn him a place in the official Championship team of the week, which is decided by WhoScored ratings.

While ‘Boro do have a number of talented attacking options, this performance against Derby should be enough to keep Connolly in the Starting XI against Bristol on Saturday.

Aaron Connolly at Middlesbrough

The rest of Connolly’s season is going to be quite interesting, as he is at one of the most exciting teams in England right now.

Wilder’s ‘Boro side are currently in sixth place in the Championship, with a couple of games in hand on those around them. So a playoff finish looks very likely for the exciting team.

If Connolly keeps up this good run of form and manages to help ‘Boro get back to the Premier League, it might be a no-brainer for him to sign for the team next season.

Stephen Kenny will be licking his lips at the thought of the Galway man playing regular football with his head screwed on.

Between this and Michael Obafemi’s recent performances in the Championship, Adam Idah and Callum Robinson will have some competition for the forward places in Ireland’s upcoming friendly against Belgium.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Aaron Connolly, middlesbrough