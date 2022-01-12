Middlesbrough latest transfer could be bad news for Aaron Connolly

Some really decent competition.

Middlesbrough’s latest transfer news could be bad news for Aaron Connolly, who recently joined the club on loan.

Connolly made what seemed like a smart move to leave Brighton and go to ‘Boro at the start of the month, in the search for more gametime.

However, ‘Boro have continued to strengthen in this transfer window, specifically in the forward position, bringing Arsenal youngster Folarin Balgoun in on loan.

Balogun, who has made two Premier League appearances this season, has clocked up 16 in total for the London club and scored twice in five Europa League appearances last time around.

He has also netted 13 goals in 11 PL2 starts this term, along with two goals in the Papa John’s Trophy.

He is extremely highly rated by those at Arsenal, and for good reason, as he has recently found PL2-standard games too easy, and looked a level above the opposition and his teammates on occasion.

Boro boss Chris Wilder said: “We’re delighted to get Flo in. He’s a player I’ve known about for a long time and we identified him as someone who could come in and improve us in the second half of the season.

“He has great movement, good pace, and he’s a natural finisher. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

As a result, Connolly now has his work cut out for him getting into the ‘Boro team, who are chasing promotion in the Championship.

Balgoun has been linked with a number of other clubs over the past few weeks, so it could be assumed that Wilder assured him and Arsenal about the amount of minutes he will get.

However, there is also the potential for Wilder playing both Connolly and Balgoun up front together, and the two form what could be a really exciting partnership.

‘Boro are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, and will host Manchester United in the next round of the FA Cup, where Connolly and co. will hope to pull off an upset.

