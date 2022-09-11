Could Aaron Connolly be ace up Jim Crawford’s sleeve?

Could he be the man to help Ireland make history?

Jim Crawford’s Ireland under 21 side face what could be the biggest game in the history of the U21s later this month, with a two-legged encounter with Israel on the horizon.

The games will determine whether or not Ireland qualify for Euro 2023, and it would be the least Crawford’s side deserve after a really strong qualification group stage.

Ireland have a really strong side, but there is the chance to make it even stronger by dropping down the senior squad players who are eligible to play.

Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele, Nathan Collins, Troy Parrott and Jason Knight are all young enough to play in the game, but there is an issue.

Ireland’s senior side are playing crucial Nations League games at the same time, and Stephen Kenny has hinted towards the fact that he will not be sending down his experienced youngsters for the playoff against Israel.

However, there is one man who finds himself in an awkward position – Aaron Connolly.

Connolly, surprisingly to some, is young enough to play in the playoff, and could well be a really useful asset for Crawford’s side, as he is nowhere near the senior team at the minute.

If selected, he would be the player in the squad with the most experience, and the knowledge of how to play in a big game.

Aaron Connolly – Ireland’s hero?

He has scored a number of Premier League goals, and played in front of packed crowds that the rest of the young team are nowhere near experiencing just yet.

He has started for Ireland, and played well, in World Cup and European qualifiers. He’s used to the big stage, and could be the man to call upon for Ireland’s biggest underage occasion in years.

The other side of this argument is probably an easier one to make, as Connolly has not exactly been lighting the world up over the past few years.

He had a poor loan to Middlesbrough last season, and has failed to impress out in Italy with Venezia so far. He has been playing for the Serie B side, but he is yet to find the back of the net.

He recently opened up about why things have gone wrong for him lately, taking ownership for his problems on the pitch and blaming his own attitude towards football.

Perhaps a conversation between he and Crawford should take place, and if he can convince the manager that he is ready to give his all in a green jersey, this could be the kickstart his career needs.

Over three years after his first U21 appearance – he could be Ireland’s hero.

