Aaron Connolly breaks silence on return to Ireland

More brutal honesty from the young man.

Aaron Connolly has broken his silence upon his return to Ireland, in an interview with FAI TV.

Connolly has returned to Ireland, perhaps not in the way he would have wanted, as he is with the Under 21s while the senior team play crucial Nations League matches.

However, that is not to say that the Under 21 games are any less serious, as Ireland will qualify for Euro 2023 if they manage to beat Israel over two legs.

Speaking about his return, Connolly said that he can’t wait to play his part in a game of this magnitude.

Connolly said that after a conversation with John Morling of the FAI, he couldn’t wait to get involved, despite expressing surprise he was still eligible.

Aaron Connolly on Ireland return

He said: “When he mentioned how big the game was I couldn’t wait to get involved. It’s just to show people I’m not taking playing for Ireland for granted.

“Maybe some people have had that perception over the last few years. It’s a chance to help the Under-21s qualify for their first ever [major] tournament and to show people what I can do.

“I was a bit surprised I was still eligible to be honest with you. A lot of people have certain things to say about my career so far but I think they kind of forget I am still eligible to play Under-21 football.

“Yeah I’ve made some mistakes, or so-called mistakes, over the last certain amount of years. It’s a chance to go and show people I’m ready to play, ready to focus on football, and like I said before, help the Under-21s.”

While Connolly has failed to set the world alight since making the move out to Serie B, it is a good sign that he is willing to show what he can do for the Ireland Under 21s.

