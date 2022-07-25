Aaron Connolly eyes a return to international following Serie B move

He is desperate to pull the green jersey on again.

Less than 12 months ago, Aaron Connolly started a game against Portugal, in Portugal, where Cristiano Ronaldo broke Irish hearts with two late goals.

It was a great team performance, result aside, and Connolly was a crucial part of that Ireland side.

Less than a year on, it feels like Connolly is further away from the Ireland squad than he has ever been, having failed to make the recent Nations League squad.

He is likely behind Michael Obafemi, Adam Idah and Troy Parrott in the pecking order, and has his work cut out for him to get back in Stephen Kenny’s plans.

However, since his move to Serie B side Venezia FC, he is eager to get back scoring goals and return to the Ireland team.

Aaron Connolly eyes Ireland return

In an interview with Paul Nealon of Irish Football Fan TV, Connolly said: “To play alongside guys like Jayson Molumby for example. I’ve known him for years, I grew up with him at Brighton. To be able to play in the same game as him as Ireland first team players is stuff we were talking about when we moved over to Brighton at 16.

“It’s an exciting time obviously. We’ve got a lot of striking options. The three goalkeepers you mention I think any of them could be No. 1.

“Mark (Travers) was top at Bournemouth last season, Caoimhin (Kelleher) when he played in the Carabao Cup and Gavin (Bazunu) who has just gone to Southampton. He has kicked on since that 21 trip when Brian Maher was the keeper if I remember right. It just goes to show how much Gavin has kicked on, to be a No. 1 at a top Premier League side.”

Aaron Connolly on Ireland career

He continued: “It’s exciting for everybody, and it should really excite the Irish fans.

“Hopefully I can get back to hitting form, scoring goals, and showing the Irish fans that I really do appreciate putting on an Ireland jersey everytime.”

📽 @AaronConnolly_9 on the exciting Irish talent coming through, and why fans should be excited. "Hopefully I can get back to hitting form, scoring goals, and showing the Irish fans that I really do appreciate putting on an Ireland jersey everytime." 🇮🇪 @paulnealon90 pic.twitter.com/wEnoBx55Bd — Irish Football Fan TV (@irishfantv) July 25, 2022

Irish fans will be keeping a close eye on Serie B this season…

