Former Dundalk goalkeeper labels Aaron Connolly’s international callup a “risky one”

As always, the young man is dividing opinion.

Former Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers has labelled Aaron Connolly’s international callup a “risky one”, following Jim Crawford’s decision to include him in the latest Under 21 squad.

Connolly is currently playing in the Serie B out in Italy, and has swallowed his pride to join up with the Under 21 squad, years after making his debut for the senior side.

Jim Crawford said that listening to Connolly speak recently showed him that he has the correct attitude to play under him at this moment, but not everybody is convinced by the young Galway forward.

Speaking on the RTE Soccer Podcast, Rogers said that Conolly’s inclusion the squad causes a level of debate that wouldn’t have existed if he were left out.

Aaron Connolly’s Ireland return

“I think it’s a risky one to be honest with you,” Rogers said.

“That Under-21 squad is fairly well settled. There’s a bit of rotation in terms of when there are injuries and players in form or out of form.

“Connolly’s gone away (to Venezia) and he has played five games, averaging around 30 minutes a game. It’s not as if he’s in outstanding form.

“So it just depends on what Jim’s plan is for him. If he plans to start him and play him, I think that’s probably an easier route for him. (Does he plan) to bring him in and have him about the squad as an impact player off the bench or does he go with the tried and trusted that he’s used already?

“So it’ll certainly throw up a little bit more debate around the squad than you would generally have.”

If Connolly manages to play a part in helping the young Ireland team qualify for Euro 2023, it could be the kickstart his career needs.

