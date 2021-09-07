Injury caps off disappointing international break for Aaron Connolly

However, we wouldn’t be writing him off just yet.

Aaron Connolly is not in the squad to face Serbia tonight, as he misses out through injury.

Connolly, who has suffered a number of injuries in his short career, started the two previous games in this international break.

Aaron Connolly out of game against Serbia

The FAI confirmed that the young Galway man would miss out on Tuesday night’s game with an injury, without specifying what exactly happened to him.

While he did look threatening in the games against Portugal and Azerbaijan, he didn’t cover himself in glory either. In the first of the games, he was really unlucky not to be awarded a penalty, but he also should have hit the target from close range.

Speaking on Virgin Media, former Ireland manager Brian Kerr criticised his performance against Azerbaijan specifically, saying: “I just don’t fancy him at the moment. I don’t think he fancies himself…”

He has come off the bench for Brighton this season, but he hasn’t looked his usual electric self in an Ireland jersey or with his club.

Response to Connolly’s performances too harsh?

While Connolly wasn’t at his best in either of the international games, it would be ridiculous to write him off completely.

He is still only 21 years of age. There aren’t many footballers of his age that have scored a handful of Premier League goals, and those that have are referred to as the biggest talents in world football.

We’re not saying that Connolly is going to have the same career as a Mason Greenwood, but it would be wise to cut him some slack when analysing his performances, both at international at club level.

For now, he should focus on getting himself fit, and ensuring that he stays injury free for as long as possible when he recovers.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Aaron Connolly, Football