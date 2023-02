Aaron Connolly suffers injury at awful time

Really bad luck.

Aaron Connolly has suffered an injury at the worst possible time from an Ireland perspective.

With Ireland’s first Euro 2024 qualifier against France just over a month away, Connolly was hitting form at the perfect time, but a freak injury will rule him out of being potentially recalled into Stephen Kenny’s squad.

The young Galway forward has broken his toe, and he will be out for a month, according to his manager Liam Rosenior.

Connolly made a good start to life in Hull, and has looked really sharp under a manager who really knows and likes him, so this injury has come at a really unfortunate time.

Aaron Connolly injury

Speaking about the broken toe, Rosenior revealed that it was an “innocuous ball” that hit off his toe.

He said: “Aaron Connolly has come in, we got him up to match sharpness, then he gets an innocuous ball into his toe and he’s out for a month.

β€œIt’s really frustrating. Aaron has been fantastic for us. I want to make sure he gets fit and gets right over the next few weeks and is back for the run in.

β€œI think you are looking at the international break for him to be back. It still gives him a good amount of games to make his mark, which he has done since coming in.”

Connolly struggling to keep fit has been a problem that he has had throughout the entirety of his short career.

It seems like a trend in his career that once he starts to hit a bit of form, he misses a number of games through an injury that causes him to lose all sorts of rhythm.

Hopefully he can have a strong end to the season after the international break, when he recovers.

