Aaron Connolly speaks following latest transfer move

He opened up on how his time in Italy ended.

Aaron Connolly has spoken for the first time since joining Hull City on loan from Brighton.

Connolly has joined the Championship club to play under a manager who knows him very well from his early days at Brighton in Liam Rosenior.

This comes after Connolly returned to Brighton on 1 January after yet another disappointing loan spell, this time over in Venezia in Italy.

Hull’s manager Rosenior played for Brighton from 2015 until 2018, before taking on a role as assistant coach of Brighton’s under-23 team when he retired as a player.

As a result, he knows Connolly well, and he is clearly a big fan of the 22-year-old Galway forward.

Aaron Connolly joins Hull on loan

He said: “I’m really excited. I know a few people around the place already and obviously I know the gaffer well. It’s good to be here and see the stadium, and good to have gotten a few training sessions in before the games get going.

“When I heard Liam wanted me here I couldn’t say yes quick enough. Working with him before I’ve had my best few seasons in football really. He was the assistant at Brighton and I played with him a few times… It was a good to learn off someone like that.

“He was a big part of my first Under 23 game when I was only 16, and to have someone like that in the dressing room… To look across the changing room and see him, it obviously helps.”

Speaking about how things came to end in Serie B, he said: “Certain things in Italy went on and I got a call to come to Hull. I knew straight away, I had that nice feeling about the place.”

Connolly also spoke about how pleased he was to have fellow Irishman Cyrus Christie also in the Hull dressing room, as they know each other from international duty.

