Aaron Connolly celebrates 23rd birthday with two fine goals for Hull

The perfect present.

Aaron Connolly celebrated his 23rd birthday in the perfect way with a brace in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

It was Connolly’s first and second goals for Hull, after he made the loan move from Brighton this transfer window.

Connolly had previously been in Italy with Serie B side Venezia, where things didn’t work out, but under a manager who knows him well in Liam Rosenoir, things seem to be looking up at last.

Connolly scored the first and third goals on the day, to help Hull defeat QPR and move up the table to 15th place in the league.

To make the first goal even sweeter for Irish fans, it was assisted by none other than Cyrus Christie.

Aaron Connolly’s first goals for Hull

Connolly’s second goal saw a long ball forward latched onto by the Galway man who cooly slotted the ball past Seny Dieng to put the game out of sight for the Tigers.

The game finished 3-0, with Hull fans buzzing with their new strikers’ performance.

Connolly scoring on his birthday should act as a reminder to a lot of football fans that he is only 23 years of age, and still has the majority of his career ahead of him.

He has had some disappointing loan spells across Europe at this point, but he still has a lot to offer, and Stephen Kenny will likely be keeping an eye on Hull this season.

If he can regain a bit of confidence, he could well kick on and go back to being the player that many thought he was going to be when he burst on to the scene with a brace against Spurs in the Premier League at the age of 19.

Read next: Daily Mail include Evan Ferguson and Joe Hodge in best “young English XI”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Aaron Connolly