Aaron Connolly wanted by perfect club for him

He might be about to catch a break…

Aaron Connolly has been linked with the perfect club for him, with Hull City interested in signing the Irishman on loan.

Connolly returned to Brighton on 1 January after yet another disappointing loan spell, this time over in Venezia in Italy.

After a relatively decent start, Connolly fell out of favour with the manager, despite a really impressive return to international duty with the Ireland Under 21s.

It’s clear that he is not wanted by Brighton, with his fellow countryman Evan Ferguson now ahead of him in the pecking order after his debut Premier League goal against Arsenal.

So a move is crucial for the youngster, with Hull seeming like the perfect place for him.

Hull find themselves in 16th place in the Championship, but it’s the manager in charge that could make all the difference from Connolly’s perspective.

Aaron Connolly linked with move to Hull

Liam Rosenior is in charge at Hull, and he is somebody that knows Connolly well from their time together at Brighton.

Rosenior played for Brighton from 2015 until 2018, before taking on a role as assistant coach of Brighton’s under-23 team when he retired as a player.

As a result, he knows Connolly well, and he is clearly a big fan of the 22-year-old Galway forward.

Speaking about potentially signing Connolly, as well as Malcolm Ebiowe, Rosenior said: “They are two players who I really like, two players I think the fans will be excited by when they see them play.

“I want players who can score goals and create and that’s something we wanted to address and hopefully we get those two lads done sooner rather than later.”

While it seems like nothing is working out for Connolly at the minute, perhaps a manager who knows him, likes him and trusts him could be what makes all the difference going forward.

