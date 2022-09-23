Aaron Connolly beams in excellent post-match interview after Israel game

It’s so good to see him like this.

Aaron Connolly was given the man-of-the-match on Friday night during Ireland’s 1-1 draw with Israel in Tallaght Stadium.

The young forward looked a level above some of the other players on the pitch on the night, and was so unlucky not to have had at least one goal in the game.

He hit the post in the first-half, and nearly scored a cracking goal to win the game in the last minute, but it just wasn’t to be.

It finishes 1-1, so we head to Tel Aviv on Tuesday with everything to play for

Aaron Connolly could have got the winner in dying moments but shoots just over#rtesoccer

📺 Watch Live https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📱 Live updates https://t.co/GM5KdWBhOi pic.twitter.com/21DGgs76Ek — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2022

In an excellent post-match interview, Connolly said that his near-misses sum up his career over the past year or so.

Aaron Connolly vs Israel

Speaking about the game, he said: “I loved it to be honest. It’s been a while. Certain things have gone on and stuff like that, but to play in front of this crowd in a big game. To play with the boys is top. I loved every minute of it.

“Like I said before, I’ve got my love back for the game again. When the love goes for the game it’s hard to perform on the pitch. To try and do your best every day is hard.

“Going to Italy, I’ve discovered the love for the game again. Even though the pre-season nearly put me off it! But it helped me. You can probably see it out there – I’m fit, I’m hungrier than ever to get back with the Ireland first-team and get back with Brighton.”

Speaking about his chances on the night, he said: “That sums up the last year and a half of my career really. Once one goes in though I’m hoping they’ll all start coming again.”

Speaking about a potential penalty incident in the second-half, he said: “To be honest I’ve no idea. Will Smallbone was pointing at some stud marks in the box, but to be honest I’ve got no idea.”

Israel down to 10 men after foul on Connolly by Stav Lemkin, but should it have been a penalty?#rtesoccer

📺 Watch Live https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📱 Live updates https://t.co/GM5KdWBhOi pic.twitter.com/yDQwH7Mgmn — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2022

Connolly, who couldn’t stop smiling during the interview, said he feels confident Ireland will get the job done in Tel Aviv next week.

Man of the Match Aaron Connolly says he has rediscovered his love for the game and thinks Ireland will travel to Tel Aviv with lots of confidence #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/tBYUVQNPjX — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 23, 2022

Check out our player ratings here.

