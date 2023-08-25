Weekend Radar: Tracking the Irish players in action

Weekend Radar: Your essential Irish player tracker.
The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account is back in action this weekend to follow the first full weekend of England football action.
This season there will be additional coverage brought to followers as accompanying Kenny’s Kids tweets will be this article containing information on every single Irish player who is on the account’s radar.
That means teamsheet news (start/sub) and goal contribution news (goal/assist) will be added to this page live as the games unfold. There will then be a review before a full comprehensive round-up is shared on Sunday evenings for fans of the Boys In Green to enjoy.
Criteria: Players must have at least one first team club appearance to be included in the database. (IRE) denotes that the player is a full Ireland international.
League One and League Two players over the age of 24 and uncapped at senior international level are excluded. The focus of this feature is players playing for Ireland and young players who could play for Ireland in the future.
Weekend Radar: Premier League
Last updated 15:30 25/08/2023
Bournemouth:
Darren Randolph (IRE): Not involved
Ben Greenwood (LB, 20):
Gavin Kilkenny (CM, 23):
Brentford:
Nathan Collins (IRE):
Brighton:
Evan Ferguson (IRE):
James Furlong (LB, 20): Not involved
Andrew Moran (AM, 19): Not involved
Burnley:
Josh Cullen (IRE):
Michael Obafemi (IRE): Not involved
Dara O’Shea (IRE):
Crystal Palace:
Tayo Adaramola (LB, 19): Not involved
Everton:
Seamus Coleman (IRE): Not involved, injured
Tom Cannon (ST, 20):
Fulham:
Ollie O’Neill (WG, 20): Not involved
Liverpool:
Caoimhin Kelleher (IRE):
Luton Town:
Chiedozie Ogbene (IRE):
Louie Watson (CM, 21): Not involved
Nottingham Forest:
Harry Arter (IRE): Not involved
Sheffield United:
John Egan (IRE):
West Ham:
Conor Coventry (CM, 23): Sub Vs Bournemouth, unused
Wolves:
Matt Doherty (IRE):
Joe Hodge (CM, 20):
Weekend Radar: The Championship.
Birmingham:
Scott Hogan (IRE):
Kevin Long (IRE):
Blackburn Rovers:
Zak Gilsenan (LW, 20): Not involved
Sammie Szmodics (AM, 27):
Bristol City:
Jason Knight (IRE):
Mark Sykes (IRE):
Max O’Leary (GK, 26):
Cardiff City:
Mark McGuinness (CB, 23):
Callum O’Dowda (IRE):
Callum Robinson (ST, 28):
Hull City:
Cyrus Christie (IRE):
Aaron Connolly (IRE):
Harry Vaughan (AM, 19):
Sean McLoughlin (CB, 26):
Ipswich Town
Jack Taylor (CM, 25):
Middlesbrough:
Alex Gilbert (LW, 21):
Darragh Lenihan (IRE):
Millwall:
Danny McNamara (RB, 24):
Aidomo Emakhu (ST, 19):
Norwich:
Shane Duffy (IRE):
Andrew Omobamidele (IRE):
Adam Idah (IRE):
Tony Springett (RW, 20):
Plymouth Argyle:
Finn Azaz (AM, 22):
Tyreik Wright (RW, 21):
Preston:
Robbie Brady (IRE): Not involved, injured
Alan Browne (IRE):
Greg Cunningham (IRE):
Will Keane (IRE):
QPR:
Jimmy Dunne (CB, 25): Not involved, injured
Sinclair Armstrong (ST, 19):
Rotherham:
Joshua Kayode (ST, 23):
Georgie Kelly (ST, 27):
Sheffield Wednesday:
Ciaran Brennan (CB, 23): Not involved, injured
Southampton:
Gavin Bazunu (IRE):
Ryan Manning (IRE):
Will Smallbone (IRE): Not involved, injured
Stoke City:
Jack Bonham (GK, 29):
Luke McNally (CB, 23):
Enda Stevens (IRE):
Mark Travers (IRE):
West Brom:
Jayson Molumby (IRE):
League One: Internationals and under-25s
Barnsley:
Luca Connell (CM, 22): Not involved, injured
Barry Cotter (RB, 24):
Blackpool:
Andy Lyons (RB, 23):
CJ Hamilton (IRE):
Burton Albion:
Ciaran Gilligan (CM, 21):
Carlisle United:
Sean Maguire (IRE):
Cheltenham Town:
Aidan Keena (ST, 24):
Will Ferry (LWB, 22):
Derby County:
Eiran Cashin (CB, 22):
Conor Hourihane (IRE):
James Collins (IRE):
Fleetwood Town:
Ryan Graydon (RW, 24):
David Harrington (GK, 22): Not involved
Cian Hayes (WG, 20):
Promise Omochere (ST, 22):
Stephen McMullan (GK, 18):
Lincoln City:
Sean Roughan (LB, 19):
Danny Mandroiu (AM, 24):
Dylan Duffy (LW, 20):
Oisin Gallagher (CM, 18): Not involved
Oxford United:
Ed McGinty (GK, 24): Not involved
Stephen Negru (CB, 21):
Peterborough United:
Peter Kioso (RB, 23):
Portsmouth:
Ronan Curtis (IRE): Not involved, injured
Anthony Scully (LW, 24):
Wigan Athletic:
Baba Adeeko (CM, 20):
Wycombe Wanderers:
Richard Keogh (IRE):
Killian Phillips (CM, 20):
League Two: Internationals and under-25s
Accrington Stanley:
Leslie Adeyoka (ST, 19): Not involved
Bradford:
Dara Costelloe (ST, 20):
Colin Doyle (IRE):
Crewe Alexandra :
Connor O’Riordan (CB, 19):
Doncaster Rovers:
Deji Sotona (LW, 20):
Gillingham:
Conor Masterson (CB, 24):
Shadrach Ogie (CB, 21):
Shaun Williams (IRE):
MK Dons:
Dawson Devoy (CM, 21):
Conor Grant (AM, 21):
Darragh Burns (RW, 20): Not involved
Waren O’Hora (CB, 24):
Notts County:
David McGoldrick (IRE):
Salford United:
Josh O’Brien (CB, 20): Not involved
Swindon Town:
Connor Brann (GK, 19):
Tranmere:
Lee O’Connor (CM, 22):
Walsall:
Oisin McEntee (CB, 22):
Ronan Arjun Maher (AM, 18):
Ross Tierney (AM, 22):
Wrexham:
James McClean (IRE):
Luke McNicholas (GK, 23):
Tom O’Connor (CM, 24):
Scotland and beyond: Internationals and under-25s
Aberdeen (SPFL):
Jonny Hayes (IRE):
Jamie McGrath:
AIK (Allsvenskan):
Zack Elbouzedi (RW, 24):
Blau-Weiß Linz (Austrian Bundesliga):
Conor Noss (AM, 21):
Celtic (SPFL):
Mikey Johnston (LW, 24): Not involved, injured
Bosun Lawal (CB, 19): Not involved
Liam Scales (CB, 24): Not involved
Rocco Vata (LW, 18): Not involved
Como (Serie B)
Liam Kerrigan (RW, 23):
Excelsior Rotterdam (Eredivisie)
Troy Parrott (IRE):
Frosinone (Serie A)
Justin Ferizaj (CM, 18):
Getafe (La Liga)
John Joe Patrick Finn (AM, 19): Not involved
Kilmarnock (SPFL)
Corrie Ndaba (CB, 23):
Kieran O’Hara (IRE):
Lyon (Ligue 1)
Jake O’Brien (CB, 22):
PEC Zwolle (Eredivise):
Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (CB, 20):
Sevilla (La Liga)
Ryan Johansson (CM, 22): Not involved
Udinese (Serie A)
James Abankwah (CB, 19)
Festy Ebosele (RWB, 21):
Weekend Radar: Premier League 2
Arsenal U21s
Jack Henry-Francis (CM, 19):
Aston Villa U21s
Aaron O’Reilly (CB, 19):
Blackburn U21s
Thomas Bloxham (LW, 18):
Zak Gilsnean (LW, 20):
Harley O’Grady-Macken (CM, 18):
Brighton U21s
Killian Cahill (GK, 19):
James Furlong (LB, 20): Not involved
Leigh Kavanagh (CB, 18):
Andrew Moran (AM, 19):
Jamie Mullins (AM, 18):
Mark O’Mahony (ST, 18)
Jacob Slater (LB, 18):
Chelsea U21s
Sean Wade (LW, 16): Not involved
Crystal Palace U21s
Tayo Adaramola (LB. 19): Not involved
Joseph Gibbard (CM. 17): Not involved
Jake Grante (CB, 17): Not involved
Sean Grehan (CB, 19):
Franco Umeh (ST, 18):
Noah Watson (CB, 20): Not involved
Derby U21s
Niall McAndrew (CM, 16): Not involved
Max Bardell (RB, 20):
Owen Oseni (ST, 20):
Everton U21s
Tom Cannon (ST, 20):
Leeds U21s
Cian Coleman (CM, 18):
Max McFadden (AM, 17):
Ronnie McGrath (RM, 18):
Leicester U21s
Liam McAlinney (CB, 17):
Arlo Doherty (GK, 19):
Ethan Fitzhugh (AM, 20):
Shane Flynn (LB, 21):
Liverpool U21s
Tom Hill (RM, 20):
Trent Kone-Doherty (LW, 17):
Middlesbrough
Calum Kavanagh (ST, 19): Not involved
Newcastle U21s
Reece Byrne (GK, 19):
Cathal Heffernan (CB, 18)
Alex Murphy (LB, 19):
Norwich U21s
Emmanuel Adegboyega (CB, 19):
Reading U21s
John Clarke (LB. 19):
Southampton U21s
Luke Pearce (ST, 19) :
Stoke U21s
Gabriel Garside-Kelly:
Christy Grogan (CB, 17): Not involved
Joshua Ireland (CM, 19): Not involved
Dara McGuinness (ST, 19):
David Okagbue (CB, 19):
Tottenham Hotspur U21s
Josh Keeley (GK, 19):
Aaron Maguire (GK, 19):
West Ham U21s
Sean Moore (RW, 17):
Wolves U21s
Nathan Fraser (ST, 18):
James Storer (GK, 18):
