Weekend Radar: Tracking the Irish players in action

Weekend Radar: Your essential Irish player tracker.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account is back in action this weekend to follow the first full weekend of England football action.

This season there will be additional coverage brought to followers as accompanying Kenny’s Kids tweets will be this article containing information on every single Irish player who is on the account’s radar.

That means teamsheet news (start/sub) and goal contribution news (goal/assist) will be added to this page live as the games unfold. There will then be a review before a full comprehensive round-up is shared on Sunday evenings for fans of the Boys In Green to enjoy.

Criteria: Players must have at least one first team club appearance to be included in the database. (IRE) denotes that the player is a full Ireland international.

League One and League Two players over the age of 24 and uncapped at senior international level are excluded. The focus of this feature is players playing for Ireland and young players who could play for Ireland in the future.

Weekend Radar: Premier League

Last updated 15:30 25/08/2023

Bournemouth:

Darren Randolph (IRE): Not involved

Ben Greenwood (LB, 20):

Gavin Kilkenny (CM, 23):

Brentford:

Nathan Collins (IRE):

Brighton:

Evan Ferguson (IRE):

James Furlong (LB, 20): Not involved

Andrew Moran (AM, 19): Not involved

Burnley:

Josh Cullen (IRE):

Michael Obafemi (IRE): Not involved

Dara O’Shea (IRE):

Crystal Palace:

Tayo Adaramola (LB, 19): Not involved

Everton:

Seamus Coleman (IRE): Not involved, injured

Tom Cannon (ST, 20):

Fulham:

Ollie O’Neill (WG, 20): Not involved

Liverpool:

Caoimhin Kelleher (IRE):

Luton Town:

Chiedozie Ogbene (IRE):

Louie Watson (CM, 21): Not involved

Nottingham Forest:

Harry Arter (IRE): Not involved

Sheffield United:

John Egan (IRE):

West Ham:

Conor Coventry (CM, 23): Sub Vs Bournemouth, unused

Wolves:

Matt Doherty (IRE):

Joe Hodge (CM, 20):

Weekend Radar: The Championship.

Birmingham:

Scott Hogan (IRE):

Kevin Long (IRE):

Blackburn Rovers:

Zak Gilsenan (LW, 20): Not involved

Sammie Szmodics (AM, 27):

Bristol City:

Jason Knight (IRE):

Mark Sykes (IRE):

Max O’Leary (GK, 26):

Cardiff City:

Mark McGuinness (CB, 23):

Callum O’Dowda (IRE):

Callum Robinson (ST, 28):

Hull City:

Cyrus Christie (IRE):

Aaron Connolly (IRE):

Harry Vaughan (AM, 19):

Sean McLoughlin (CB, 26):

Ipswich Town

Jack Taylor (CM, 25):

Middlesbrough:

Alex Gilbert (LW, 21):

Darragh Lenihan (IRE):

Millwall:

Danny McNamara (RB, 24):

Aidomo Emakhu (ST, 19):

Norwich:

Shane Duffy (IRE):

Andrew Omobamidele (IRE):

Adam Idah (IRE):

Tony Springett (RW, 20):

Plymouth Argyle:

Finn Azaz (AM, 22):

Tyreik Wright (RW, 21):

Preston:

Robbie Brady (IRE): Not involved, injured

Alan Browne (IRE):

Greg Cunningham (IRE):

Will Keane (IRE):

QPR:

Jimmy Dunne (CB, 25): Not involved, injured

Sinclair Armstrong (ST, 19):

Rotherham:

Joshua Kayode (ST, 23):

Georgie Kelly (ST, 27):

Sheffield Wednesday:

Ciaran Brennan (CB, 23): Not involved, injured

Southampton:

Gavin Bazunu (IRE):

Ryan Manning (IRE):

Will Smallbone (IRE): Not involved, injured

Stoke City:

Jack Bonham (GK, 29):

Luke McNally (CB, 23):

Enda Stevens (IRE):

Mark Travers (IRE):

West Brom:

Jayson Molumby (IRE):

League One: Internationals and under-25s

Barnsley:

Luca Connell (CM, 22): Not involved, injured

Barry Cotter (RB, 24):

Blackpool:

Andy Lyons (RB, 23):

CJ Hamilton (IRE):

Burton Albion:

Ciaran Gilligan (CM, 21):

Carlisle United:

Sean Maguire (IRE):

Cheltenham Town:

Aidan Keena (ST, 24):

Will Ferry (LWB, 22):

Derby County:

Eiran Cashin (CB, 22):

Conor Hourihane (IRE):

James Collins (IRE):

Fleetwood Town:

Ryan Graydon (RW, 24):

David Harrington (GK, 22): Not involved

Cian Hayes (WG, 20):

Promise Omochere (ST, 22):

Stephen McMullan (GK, 18):

Lincoln City:

Sean Roughan (LB, 19):

Danny Mandroiu (AM, 24):

Dylan Duffy (LW, 20):

Oisin Gallagher (CM, 18): Not involved

Oxford United:

Ed McGinty (GK, 24): Not involved

Stephen Negru (CB, 21):

Peterborough United:

Peter Kioso (RB, 23):

Portsmouth:

Ronan Curtis (IRE): Not involved, injured

Anthony Scully (LW, 24):

Wigan Athletic:

Baba Adeeko (CM, 20):

Wycombe Wanderers:

Richard Keogh (IRE):

Killian Phillips (CM, 20):

League Two: Internationals and under-25s

Accrington Stanley:

Leslie Adeyoka (ST, 19): Not involved

Bradford:

Dara Costelloe (ST, 20):

Colin Doyle (IRE):

Crewe Alexandra :

Connor O’Riordan (CB, 19):

Doncaster Rovers:

Deji Sotona (LW, 20):

Gillingham:

Conor Masterson (CB, 24):

Shadrach Ogie (CB, 21):

Shaun Williams (IRE):

MK Dons:

Dawson Devoy (CM, 21):

Conor Grant (AM, 21):

Darragh Burns (RW, 20): Not involved

Waren O’Hora (CB, 24):

Notts County:

David McGoldrick (IRE):

Salford United:

Josh O’Brien (CB, 20): Not involved

Swindon Town:

Connor Brann (GK, 19):

Tranmere:

Lee O’Connor (CM, 22):

Walsall:

Oisin McEntee (CB, 22):

Ronan Arjun Maher (AM, 18):

Ross Tierney (AM, 22):

Wrexham:

James McClean (IRE):

Luke McNicholas (GK, 23):

Tom O’Connor (CM, 24):

Scotland and beyond: Internationals and under-25s

Aberdeen (SPFL):

Jonny Hayes (IRE):

Jamie McGrath:

AIK (Allsvenskan):

Zack Elbouzedi (RW, 24):

Blau-Weiß Linz (Austrian Bundesliga):

Conor Noss (AM, 21):

Celtic (SPFL):

Mikey Johnston (LW, 24): Not involved, injured

Bosun Lawal (CB, 19): Not involved

Liam Scales (CB, 24): Not involved

Rocco Vata (LW, 18): Not involved

Como (Serie B)

Liam Kerrigan (RW, 23):

Excelsior Rotterdam (Eredivisie)

Troy Parrott (IRE):

Frosinone (Serie A)

Justin Ferizaj (CM, 18):

Getafe (La Liga)

John Joe Patrick Finn (AM, 19): Not involved

Kilmarnock (SPFL)

Corrie Ndaba (CB, 23):

Kieran O’Hara (IRE):

Lyon (Ligue 1)

Jake O’Brien (CB, 22):

PEC Zwolle (Eredivise):

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (CB, 20):

Sevilla (La Liga)

Ryan Johansson (CM, 22): Not involved

Udinese (Serie A)

James Abankwah (CB, 19)

Festy Ebosele (RWB, 21):

Weekend Radar: Premier League 2

Arsenal U21s

Jack Henry-Francis (CM, 19):

Aston Villa U21s

Aaron O’Reilly (CB, 19):

Blackburn U21s

Thomas Bloxham (LW, 18):

Zak Gilsnean (LW, 20):

Harley O’Grady-Macken (CM, 18):

Brighton U21s

Killian Cahill (GK, 19):

James Furlong (LB, 20): Not involved

Leigh Kavanagh (CB, 18):

Andrew Moran (AM, 19):

Jamie Mullins (AM, 18):

Mark O’Mahony (ST, 18)

Jacob Slater (LB, 18):

Chelsea U21s

Sean Wade (LW, 16): Not involved

Crystal Palace U21s

Tayo Adaramola (LB. 19): Not involved

Joseph Gibbard (CM. 17): Not involved

Jake Grante (CB, 17): Not involved

Sean Grehan (CB, 19):

Franco Umeh (ST, 18):

Noah Watson (CB, 20): Not involved

Derby U21s

Niall McAndrew (CM, 16): Not involved

Max Bardell (RB, 20):

Owen Oseni (ST, 20):

Everton U21s

Tom Cannon (ST, 20):

Leeds U21s

Cian Coleman (CM, 18):

Max McFadden (AM, 17):

Ronnie McGrath (RM, 18):

Leicester U21s

Liam McAlinney (CB, 17):

Arlo Doherty (GK, 19):

Ethan Fitzhugh (AM, 20):

Shane Flynn (LB, 21):

Liverpool U21s

Tom Hill (RM, 20):

Trent Kone-Doherty (LW, 17):

Middlesbrough

Calum Kavanagh (ST, 19): Not involved

Newcastle U21s

Reece Byrne (GK, 19):

Cathal Heffernan (CB, 18)

Alex Murphy (LB, 19):

Norwich U21s

Emmanuel Adegboyega (CB, 19):

Reading U21s

John Clarke (LB. 19):

Southampton U21s

Luke Pearce (ST, 19) :

Stoke U21s

Gabriel Garside-Kelly:

Christy Grogan (CB, 17): Not involved

Joshua Ireland (CM, 19): Not involved

Dara McGuinness (ST, 19):

David Okagbue (CB, 19):

Tottenham Hotspur U21s

Josh Keeley (GK, 19):

Aaron Maguire (GK, 19):

West Ham U21s

Sean Moore (RW, 17):

Wolves U21s

Nathan Fraser (ST, 18):

James Storer (GK, 18):

