Weekend Radar: Tracking the Irish players in action

Weekend Radar: Your essential Irish player tracker.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account is back in action this weekend to follow the first full weekend of England football action.

This season there will be additional coverage brought to followers as accompanying Kenny’s Kids tweets will be this article containing information on every single Irish player who is on the account’s radar.

That means teamsheet news (start/sub) and goal contribution news (goal/assist) will be added to this page live as the games unfold. There will then be a review before a full comprehensive round-up is shared on Sunday evenings for fans of the Boys In Green to enjoy.

Criteria: Players must have at least one first team club appearance to be included in the database. (IRE) denotes that the player is a full Ireland international.

League One and League Two players over the age of 24 and uncapped at senior international level are excluded. The focus of this feature is players playing for Ireland and young players who could play for Ireland in the future.

Weekend Radar: Premier League

Last updated 16:00 22/10/2023

Bournemouth:

Darren Randolph (IRE): Not involved

Ben Greenwood (LB, 20): Not involved

Gavin Kilkenny (CM, 23): Not involved

Brentford:

Nathan Collins (IRE): Start Vs Burnley, 3-0 win

Brighton:

Evan Ferguson (IRE):Sub Vs Man City, intro 15′, 2-1 loss

An early change sees Evan Ferguson come on against Manchester City 🇮🇪⚽🔥#COYBIG https://t.co/buILwj5nKi — Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 21, 2023

Burnley:

Josh Cullen (IRE): Start Vs Brentford, 3-0 loss

Michael Obafemi (IRE): Not involved

Dara O’Shea (IRE): Start Vs Brentford, 3-0 loss

Everton:

Seamus Coleman (IRE): Not involved, injured

Liverpool:

Caoimhin Kelleher (IRE): Sub Vs Everton, unused

Luton Town:

Chiedozie Ogbene (IRE): Start Vs Forest, one goal, 2-2 draw

Nottingham Forest:

Harry Arter (IRE): Not involved

Andrew Omobamidele (IRE): Not involved

Sheffield United:

John Egan (IRE): Not involved, injured

West Ham:

Conor Coventry (CM, 23): Not involved

Wolves:

Matt Doherty (IRE): Start Vs Bournemouth, 2-1 win

Nathan Fraser (ST, 18): Sub Vs Bournemouth, unused

Joe Hodge (CM, 20): Sub Vs Bournemouth, unused

Weekend Radar: The Championship.

Birmingham:

Scott Hogan (IRE): Start Vs Middlesbrough, 1-0 loss

Kevin Long (IRE): Start Vs Middlesbrough, 1-0 loss

Blackburn Rovers:

Thomas Bloxham (LW, 18): Not involved

Zak Gilsenan (LW, 20): Not involved

Andrew Moran (AM, 19): Not involved, injured

Bristol City:

Jason Knight (IRE): Sub Vs Coventry, intro 39′, 1-0 win

He wasn't out of the team for long…Knight comes on after 39 minutes. #COYBIG https://t.co/FmtWuEyvcr — Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 21, 2023

Mark Sykes (IRE): Start Vs Coventry, 1-0 win

Max O’Leary (GK, 26): Start Vs Coventry, 1-0 win

Cardiff City:

Mark McGuinness (CB, 22): Start Vs Blackburn, 1-0 loss

Callum O’Dowda (IRE): Not involved, injured

Callum Robinson (ST, 28): Sub Vs Blackburn, intro 66′, 1-0 loss

Hull City:

Cyrus Christie (IRE): Start Vs Southampton, 2-1 loss

Aaron Connolly (IRE): Sub Vs Southampton, intro 76′, 2-1 loss

James Furlong (LB, 20): Not involved

Sean McLoughlin (CB, 26): Sub Vs Southampton, unused

Harry Vaughan (AM, 19): Not involved

Ipswich Town

Marcus Harness (RW, 27): N/A

Jack Taylor (CM, 25): N/A

Leicester City

Kasey McAteer (RW, 21): Not involved, injured

Middlesbrough:

Alex Gilbert (LW, 21): Not involved

Darragh Lenihan (IRE): Not involved

Millwall:

Danny McNamara (RB, 24): Sub Vs Preston, unused

Aidomo Emakhu (ST, 19): Start Vs Preston, 1-1 draw

Norwich:

Shane Duffy (IRE): Start Vs Leeds, one goal, 3-2 loss

Adam Idah (IRE): Start Vs Leeds, 3-2 loss

Tony Springett (RW, 20): Sub Vs Leeds, intro 61′, 3-2 loss

Plymouth Argyle:

Finn Azaz (AM, 23): Start Vs West Brom, 0-0 draw

Tyreik Wright (RW, 21): Not involved

Preston:

Robbie Brady (IRE): Start Vs Millwall, 1-1 draw

Alan Browne (IRE): Sub Vs Millwall, intro 74′ 1-1 draw

Greg Cunningham (IRE): Start Vs Millwall, 1-1 draw

Josh Seary (RB, 18): Not involved

Will Keane (IRE): Start Vs Millwall, one assist, 1-1 draw

QPR:

Jimmy Dunne (CB, 25): Start Vs Huddersfield, 2-1 loss

Sinclair Armstrong (ST, 19): Start Vs Huddersfield, 2-1 loss

Ireland U21 striker Sinclair Armstrong and Jimmy Dunne (CB, 25) both start 🇮🇪#COYBIG https://t.co/yalwWCdYR4 — Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 21, 2023

Rotherham:

Joshua Kayode (ST, 23): N/A

Georgie Kelly (ST, 27): N/A

Sheffield Wednesday:

Ciaran Brennan (CB, 23): Not involved

Jeff Hendrick (IRE): Start Vs Watford, 1-0 loss

Southampton:

Gavin Bazunu (IRE): Start Vs Hull, 2-1 win

Ryan Manning (IRE): Start Vs Hull, 2-1 win

Will Smallbone (IRE): Start Vs Hull, one goal, 2-1 win

Stoke City:

Jack Bonham (GK, 29): Sub Vs Sunderland, unsued

Luke McNally (CB, 24): Start Vs Sunderland, one goal, 2-1 win

Back to winning ways 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sPbNwyaRWi — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) October 22, 2023

Enda Stevens (IRE): Start Vs Sunderland, 2-1 win

Mark Travers (IRE): Start Vs Sunderland, 2-1 win

Swansea City:

Josh Key (RWB, 23): Start Vs Leicester 3-1 loss

Our new pal Josh Key (RWB, 23) starts against Leicester 🇮🇪 (Kasey McAteer is out injured for Leicester with a hamstring problem)#COYBIG https://t.co/xdUcJXJeex — Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 21, 2023

West Brom:

Jayson Molumby (IRE): Sub Vs Plymouth. intro 66′, 0- draw

League One: Internationals and under-25s

Barnsley:

Luca Connell (CM, 22): Not involved

Barry Cotter (RB, 24): Sub Vs Leyton Orient, intro 46′, 1-1 draw

Blackpool:

Andy Lyons (RB, 23): Not involved

CJ Hamilton (IRE): Start Vs Oxford, 1-1 draw

Burton Albion:

Ciaran Gilligan (CM, 21): Start Vs Bristol Rovers, 4-1 win

Carlisle United:

Sean Maguire (IRE): Start Vs Portsmouth, 1-0 loss

Charlton Athletic:

James Abankwah (CB, 19): Not involved

Louie Watson (CM, 22) Start Vs Reading, 4-0 win

Cheltenham Town:

Aidan Keena (ST, 24): Sub Vs Cambridge, unused

Will Ferry (LWB, 22): Start Vs Cambridge, 1-0 win

Derby County:

Eiran Cashin (CB, 22): Start Vs Shrewsbury, 1-0 loss

Conor Hourihane (IRE): Sub Vs Shrewsbury, intro 45′, own-goal, 1-0 loss

James Collins (IRE): Start Vs Shrewsbury, 1-0 loss

Fleetwood Town:

Ryan Graydon (RW, 24): Not involved

David Harrington (GK, 22): Not involved

Bosun Lawal (CB, 20): Start Vs Lincoln, 1-0 loss

Ireland U21 defender Bosun Lawal starts 🇮🇪⚽🔥 And Promise Omochere (ST, 23) is on the bench#COYBIG https://t.co/Spx7mJmAJu — Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 21, 2023

Promise Omochere (ST, 23): Sub Vs Lincoln, intro 90′, 1-0 loss

Lincoln City:

Sean Roughan (LB, 19): Sub Vs Fleetwood, intro 67′, 1-0 win

Danny Mandroiu (AM, 24): Not involved

Dylan Duffy (LW, 20): Sub Vs Fleetwood, unused

Oisin Gallagher (CM, 18): Not involved

Oxford United:

Tyler Goodrham (AM, 20): Sub Vs Blackpool, intro 58′, 1-1 draw

Ed McGinty (GK, 24): Not involved

Stephen Negru (CB, 21): Not involved

Peterborough United:

Peter Kioso (RB, 23): Start Vs Wycombe, 2-2 draw

Portsmouth:

Ronan Curtis (IRE): Not involved

Anthony Scully (LW, 24): Not involved

Wigan Athletic:

Baba Adeeko (CM, 20): Start Vs Exeter, 2-0 win

Wycombe Wanderers:

Richard Keogh (IRE): Sub Vs Peterborough, unused

Killian Phillips (CM, 21): Start Vs Peterborough, 2-2 draw

League Two: Internationals and under-25s

Accrington Stanley:

Leslie Adeyoka (ST, 19): Not involved

Bradford:

Colin Doyle (IRE): Sub Vs Wrexham, unused

Lewis Richards (RB, 21): Not involved

Crewe Alexandra :

Connor O’Riordan (CB, 19): Start Vs Crawley, 4-2 win

Doncaster Rovers:

Deji Sotona (LW, 20): Sub Vs Tranmere, unused

Gillingham:

Conor Masterson (CB, 24): Start Vs Notts County, 2-1 loss

Shadrach Ogie (CB, 21): Not involved

Shaun Williams (IRE): Sub Vs Notts County, unused

MK Dons:

Dawson Devoy (CM, 21): Sub Vs Accrington Stanley, 1- draw

Conor Grant (AM, 21): Not involved

Darragh Burns (RW, 20): Not involved

Waren O’Hora (CB, 24): Start Vs Accrington Stanley, 1-0 draw

Newport County:

Josh Seberry (RB, 18): Sub Vs Walsall, intro 72′, 3-3 draw

Swindon Town:

Connor Brann (GK, 19): Not involved

Tranmere:

Lee O’Connor (RB, 22): Start Vs Doncaster, 2-1 loss

Walsall:

Oisin McEntee (CB, 22): Start Vs Newport, 3-3 draw

David Okagbue (CB, 19): Not involved

Ross Tierney (AM, 22): Start Vs Newport, 3-3 draw

Wrexham:

James McClean (IRE): Start Vs Bradford, 1-1 draw

Luke McNicholas (GK, 23): Not involved

Tom O’Connor (CM, 24): Start Vs Bradford. 1-1 draw

Scotland and beyond: Internationals and under-25s

Aberdeen (SPFL):

Jonny Hayes (IRE): N/A

Jamie McGrath (IRE): N/A

AIK (Allsvenskan):

Zack Elbouzedi (RW, 24): N/A

Blau-Weiß Linz (Austrian Bundesliga):

Conor Noss (AM, 22): Start Vs Austria Lusetnau, 0-0 draw

Celtic (SPFL):

Mikey Johnston (LW, 24): Not involved

Liam Scales (CB, 24): Start Vs Hearts, 4-1 win

Rocco Vata (LW, 18): Not involved

Como (Serie B)

Liam Kerrigan (RW, 24): Sub Vs Parma, intro 78′, 2-1 loss

Excelsior Rotterdam (Eredivisie)

Troy Parrott (IRE): Sub Vs PEC Zwolle, intro 72′, one goal, 4-2 loss

Another goal off the bench for Troy Parrott today 🇮🇪⚽️🎯 He's looking clinical in Netherlands.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/kLffNgmgKm — Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 22, 2023

FC Zurich (Swiss Super League)

Armstrong Okoflex (RW, 21): Sub Vs Young Boys, intro 70′ 0-0 draw

Francs Borains (Belgian First Division B)

Matt Healy (CM, 21): Start Vs Patro Eisden

Freiburg (Bundesliga)

Ryan Johansson (CM, 22): Not involved

Frosinone (Serie A)

Justin Ferizaj (CM, 18): Not involved

Getafe (La Liga)

John Joe Patrick Finn (AM, 19): Sub Vs Real Betis, unused

Lyon (Ligue 1)

Jake O’Brien (CB, 22): Start Vs Clermont, 2-1 loss

PEC Zwolle (Eredivise):

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (CB, 20): Start Vs Excelsior, 4-2 win

St Johnstone

Dara Costelloe (RW, 20): N/A

Udinese (Serie A)

Festy Ebosele (RWB, 21):

Waregem (Challenger Pro League – Belgium)

Joel Bagan (LB, 21):

Weekend Radar: Premier League 2

Arsenal U21s

Jack Henry-Francis (CM, 19): N/A

Aston Villa U21s

Aaron O’Reilly (CB, 19): N/A

Blackburn U21s

Thomas Bloxham (LW, 18): N/A

Zak Gilsnean (LW, 20): N/A

Harley O’Grady-Macken (CM, 18): N/A

Brighton U21s

Killian Cahill (GK, 19): N/A

Leigh Kavanagh (CB, 18): N/A

Jamie Mullins (AM, 18): N/A

Mark O’Mahony (ST, 18): N/A

Jacob Slater (LB, 18): N/A

Chelsea U21s

Sean Wade (LW, 16): N.A

Crystal Palace U21s

Tayo Adaramola (LB. 19): N/A

Joseph Gibbard (CM. 17): N/A

Jake Grante (CB, 17): N/A

Sean Grehan (CB, 19): N/A

Franco Umeh (ST, 18): N/A

Noah Watson (CB, 20): N/A

Derby U21s

Niall McAndrew (CM, 16): N/A

Max Bardell (RB, 20): N/A

Owen Oseni (ST, 20): N/A

Fulham U21s:

Ollie O’Neill (LW, 21): N/A

Leeds U21s

Cian Coleman (CM, 18): N/A

Max McFadden (AM, 17): N/A

Ronnie McGrath (RM, 18): N/A

Leicester U21s

Liam McAlinney (CB, 17): N/A

Arlo Doherty (GK, 19): N/A

Ethan Fitzhugh (AM, 20): N/A

Shane Flynn (LB, 21): N/A

Liverpool U21s

Tom Hill (RM, 20): N/A

Trent Kone-Doherty (LW, 17): N/A

Middlesbrough

Alex Gilbert (LW, 21): N/A

Calum Kavanagh (ST, 19): N/A

Newcastle U21s

Reece Byrne (GK, 19): N/A

Cathal Heffernan (CB, 18): N/A

Alex Murphy (LB, 19): Not involved

Norwich U21s

Emmanuel Adegboyega (CB, 19): N/A

Reading U21s

John Clarke (LB. 19): N/A

John Ryan (LB, 18): N/A

Stoke U21s

Gabriel Garside-Kelly: N/A

Christy Grogan (CB, 17): N/A

Joshua Ireland (CM, 19): N/A

Dara McGuinness (ST, 19): N/A

Tottenham Hotspur U21s

Josh Keeley (GK, 19): N/A

Aaron Maguire (GK, 19): N/A

West Ham U21s

Sean Moore (RW, 17): N/A

Wolves U21s

Nathan Fraser (ST, 18): N/A

James Storer (GK, 18): N/A

