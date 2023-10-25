Weekend Radar: Tracking the Irish players in action
Weekend Radar: Your essential Irish player tracker.
The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account is back in action this weekend to follow the first full weekend of England football action.
This season there will be additional coverage brought to followers as accompanying Kenny’s Kids tweets will be this article containing information on every single Irish player who is on the account’s radar.
That means teamsheet news (start/sub) and goal contribution news (goal/assist) will be added to this page live as the games unfold. There will then be a review before a full comprehensive round-up is shared on Sunday evenings for fans of the Boys In Green to enjoy.
Criteria: Players must have at least one first team club appearance to be included in the database. (IRE) denotes that the player is a full Ireland international.
League One and League Two players over the age of 24 and uncapped at senior international level are excluded. The focus of this feature is players playing for Ireland and young players who could play for Ireland in the future.
Weekend Radar: Premier League
Last updated 16:00 22/10/2023
Bournemouth:
Darren Randolph (IRE): Not involved
Ben Greenwood (LB, 20): Not involved
Gavin Kilkenny (CM, 23): Not involved
Brentford:
Nathan Collins (IRE): Start Vs Burnley, 3-0 win
Brighton:
Evan Ferguson (IRE):Sub Vs Man City, intro 15′, 2-1 loss
An early change sees Evan Ferguson come on against Manchester City
— Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 21, 2023
Burnley:
Josh Cullen (IRE): Start Vs Brentford, 3-0 loss
Michael Obafemi (IRE): Not involved
Dara O’Shea (IRE): Start Vs Brentford, 3-0 loss
Everton:
Seamus Coleman (IRE): Not involved, injured
Liverpool:
Caoimhin Kelleher (IRE): Sub Vs Everton, unused
Luton Town:
Chiedozie Ogbene (IRE): Start Vs Forest, one goal, 2-2 draw
First #PL goal for @EdozieOgbene.
— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) October 22, 2023
Nottingham Forest:
Harry Arter (IRE): Not involved
Andrew Omobamidele (IRE): Not involved
Sheffield United:
John Egan (IRE): Not involved, injured
West Ham:
Conor Coventry (CM, 23): Not involved
Wolves:
Matt Doherty (IRE): Start Vs Bournemouth, 2-1 win
Nathan Fraser (ST, 18): Sub Vs Bournemouth, unused
Joe Hodge (CM, 20): Sub Vs Bournemouth, unused
Weekend Radar: The Championship.
Birmingham:
Scott Hogan (IRE): Start Vs Middlesbrough, 1-0 loss
Kevin Long (IRE): Start Vs Middlesbrough, 1-0 loss
Blackburn Rovers:
Thomas Bloxham (LW, 18): Not involved
Zak Gilsenan (LW, 20): Not involved
Andrew Moran (AM, 19): Not involved, injured
Bristol City:
Jason Knight (IRE): Sub Vs Coventry, intro 39′, 1-0 win
He wasn't out of the team for long…Knight comes on after 39 minutes.
— Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 21, 2023
Mark Sykes (IRE): Start Vs Coventry, 1-0 win
Max O’Leary (GK, 26): Start Vs Coventry, 1-0 win
Cardiff City:
Mark McGuinness (CB, 22): Start Vs Blackburn, 1-0 loss
Callum O’Dowda (IRE): Not involved, injured
Callum Robinson (ST, 28): Sub Vs Blackburn, intro 66′, 1-0 loss
Hull City:
Cyrus Christie (IRE): Start Vs Southampton, 2-1 loss
Aaron Connolly (IRE): Sub Vs Southampton, intro 76′, 2-1 loss
James Furlong (LB, 20): Not involved
Sean McLoughlin (CB, 26): Sub Vs Southampton, unused
Harry Vaughan (AM, 19): Not involved
Ipswich Town
Marcus Harness (RW, 27): N/A
Jack Taylor (CM, 25): N/A
Leicester City
Kasey McAteer (RW, 21): Not involved, injured
Middlesbrough:
Alex Gilbert (LW, 21): Not involved
Darragh Lenihan (IRE): Not involved
Millwall:
Danny McNamara (RB, 24): Sub Vs Preston, unused
Aidomo Emakhu (ST, 19): Start Vs Preston, 1-1 draw
Norwich:
Shane Duffy (IRE): Start Vs Leeds, one goal, 3-2 loss
GOAAAL! Shane Duffy gives Norwich the lead
— Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 21, 2023
Adam Idah (IRE): Start Vs Leeds, 3-2 loss
Tony Springett (RW, 20): Sub Vs Leeds, intro 61′, 3-2 loss
Plymouth Argyle:
Finn Azaz (AM, 23): Start Vs West Brom, 0-0 draw
Tyreik Wright (RW, 21): Not involved
Preston:
Robbie Brady (IRE): Start Vs Millwall, 1-1 draw
Alan Browne (IRE): Sub Vs Millwall, intro 74′ 1-1 draw
Greg Cunningham (IRE): Start Vs Millwall, 1-1 draw
Josh Seary (RB, 18): Not involved
Will Keane (IRE): Start Vs Millwall, one assist, 1-1 draw
QPR:
Jimmy Dunne (CB, 25): Start Vs Huddersfield, 2-1 loss
Sinclair Armstrong (ST, 19): Start Vs Huddersfield, 2-1 loss
Ireland U21 striker Sinclair Armstrong and Jimmy Dunne (CB, 25) both start
— Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 21, 2023
Rotherham:
Joshua Kayode (ST, 23): N/A
Georgie Kelly (ST, 27): N/A
Sheffield Wednesday:
Ciaran Brennan (CB, 23): Not involved
Jeff Hendrick (IRE): Start Vs Watford, 1-0 loss
Southampton:
Gavin Bazunu (IRE): Start Vs Hull, 2-1 win
Ryan Manning (IRE): Start Vs Hull, 2-1 win
Will Smallbone (IRE): Start Vs Hull, one goal, 2-1 win
🌪 @KWPeters
🥶 @WSmallbone
Making it look easy 👏 pic.twitter.com/9RSaGe36Rt
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 22, 2023
Stoke City:
Jack Bonham (GK, 29): Sub Vs Sunderland, unsued
Luke McNally (CB, 24): Start Vs Sunderland, one goal, 2-1 win
Back to winning ways 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sPbNwyaRWi
— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) October 22, 2023
Enda Stevens (IRE): Start Vs Sunderland, 2-1 win
Mark Travers (IRE): Start Vs Sunderland, 2-1 win
Swansea City:
Josh Key (RWB, 23): Start Vs Leicester 3-1 loss
Our new pal Josh Key (RWB, 23) starts against Leicester 🇮🇪
(Kasey McAteer is out injured for Leicester with a hamstring problem)#COYBIG https://t.co/xdUcJXJeex
— Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 21, 2023
West Brom:
Jayson Molumby (IRE): Sub Vs Plymouth. intro 66′, 0- draw
League One: Internationals and under-25s
Barnsley:
Luca Connell (CM, 22): Not involved
Barry Cotter (RB, 24): Sub Vs Leyton Orient, intro 46′, 1-1 draw
Blackpool:
Andy Lyons (RB, 23): Not involved
CJ Hamilton (IRE): Start Vs Oxford, 1-1 draw
Burton Albion:
Ciaran Gilligan (CM, 21): Start Vs Bristol Rovers, 4-1 win
Carlisle United:
Sean Maguire (IRE): Start Vs Portsmouth, 1-0 loss
Charlton Athletic:
James Abankwah (CB, 19): Not involved
Louie Watson (CM, 22) Start Vs Reading, 4-0 win
Cheltenham Town:
Aidan Keena (ST, 24): Sub Vs Cambridge, unused
Will Ferry (LWB, 22): Start Vs Cambridge, 1-0 win
Derby County:
Eiran Cashin (CB, 22): Start Vs Shrewsbury, 1-0 loss
Conor Hourihane (IRE): Sub Vs Shrewsbury, intro 45′, own-goal, 1-0 loss
James Collins (IRE): Start Vs Shrewsbury, 1-0 loss
Fleetwood Town:
Ryan Graydon (RW, 24): Not involved
David Harrington (GK, 22): Not involved
Bosun Lawal (CB, 20): Start Vs Lincoln, 1-0 loss
Ireland U21 defender Bosun Lawal starts 🇮🇪⚽🔥
And Promise Omochere (ST, 23) is on the bench#COYBIG https://t.co/Spx7mJmAJu
— Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 21, 2023
Promise Omochere (ST, 23): Sub Vs Lincoln, intro 90′, 1-0 loss
Lincoln City:
Sean Roughan (LB, 19): Sub Vs Fleetwood, intro 67′, 1-0 win
Danny Mandroiu (AM, 24): Not involved
Dylan Duffy (LW, 20): Sub Vs Fleetwood, unused
Oisin Gallagher (CM, 18): Not involved
Oxford United:
Tyler Goodrham (AM, 20): Sub Vs Blackpool, intro 58′, 1-1 draw
Ed McGinty (GK, 24): Not involved
Stephen Negru (CB, 21): Not involved
Peterborough United:
Peter Kioso (RB, 23): Start Vs Wycombe, 2-2 draw
Portsmouth:
Ronan Curtis (IRE): Not involved
Anthony Scully (LW, 24): Not involved
Wigan Athletic:
Baba Adeeko (CM, 20): Start Vs Exeter, 2-0 win
Wycombe Wanderers:
Richard Keogh (IRE): Sub Vs Peterborough, unused
Killian Phillips (CM, 21): Start Vs Peterborough, 2-2 draw
Ireland U21 midfielder Killian Phillips starts
— Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 21, 2023
League Two: Internationals and under-25s
Accrington Stanley:
Leslie Adeyoka (ST, 19): Not involved
Bradford:
Colin Doyle (IRE): Sub Vs Wrexham, unused
Lewis Richards (RB, 21): Not involved
Crewe Alexandra :
Connor O’Riordan (CB, 19): Start Vs Crawley, 4-2 win
Ireland U21 defender Connor O'Riordan starts
— Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 21, 2023
Doncaster Rovers:
Deji Sotona (LW, 20): Sub Vs Tranmere, unused
Gillingham:
Conor Masterson (CB, 24): Start Vs Notts County, 2-1 loss
Shadrach Ogie (CB, 21): Not involved
Shaun Williams (IRE): Sub Vs Notts County, unused
MK Dons:
Dawson Devoy (CM, 21): Sub Vs Accrington Stanley, 1- draw
Conor Grant (AM, 21): Not involved
Darragh Burns (RW, 20): Not involved
Waren O’Hora (CB, 24): Start Vs Accrington Stanley, 1-0 draw
Newport County:
Josh Seberry (RB, 18): Sub Vs Walsall, intro 72′, 3-3 draw
Swindon Town:
Connor Brann (GK, 19): Not involved
Tranmere:
Lee O’Connor (RB, 22): Start Vs Doncaster, 2-1 loss
Walsall:
Oisin McEntee (CB, 22): Start Vs Newport, 3-3 draw
David Okagbue (CB, 19): Not involved
Ross Tierney (AM, 22): Start Vs Newport, 3-3 draw
Wrexham:
James McClean (IRE): Start Vs Bradford, 1-1 draw
Luke McNicholas (GK, 23): Not involved
Tom O’Connor (CM, 24): Start Vs Bradford. 1-1 draw
Scotland and beyond: Internationals and under-25s
Aberdeen (SPFL):
Jonny Hayes (IRE): N/A
Jamie McGrath (IRE): N/A
AIK (Allsvenskan):
Zack Elbouzedi (RW, 24): N/A
Blau-Weiß Linz (Austrian Bundesliga):
Conor Noss (AM, 22): Start Vs Austria Lusetnau, 0-0 draw
Conor Noß (AM, 22) starts
— Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 21, 2023
Celtic (SPFL):
Mikey Johnston (LW, 24): Not involved
Liam Scales (CB, 24): Start Vs Hearts, 4-1 win
Rocco Vata (LW, 18): Not involved
Como (Serie B)
Liam Kerrigan (RW, 24): Sub Vs Parma, intro 78′, 2-1 loss
Excelsior Rotterdam (Eredivisie)
Troy Parrott (IRE): Sub Vs PEC Zwolle, intro 72′, one goal, 4-2 loss
Another goal off the bench for Troy Parrott today 🇮🇪⚽️🎯
He's looking clinical in Netherlands.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/kLffNgmgKm
— Kenny's Kids (@IrelandRadar) October 22, 2023
FC Zurich (Swiss Super League)
Armstrong Okoflex (RW, 21): Sub Vs Young Boys, intro 70′ 0-0 draw
Francs Borains (Belgian First Division B)
Matt Healy (CM, 21): Start Vs Patro Eisden
Freiburg (Bundesliga)
Ryan Johansson (CM, 22): Not involved
Frosinone (Serie A)
Justin Ferizaj (CM, 18): Not involved
Getafe (La Liga)
John Joe Patrick Finn (AM, 19): Sub Vs Real Betis, unused
Lyon (Ligue 1)
Jake O’Brien (CB, 22): Start Vs Clermont, 2-1 loss
PEC Zwolle (Eredivise):
Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (CB, 20): Start Vs Excelsior, 4-2 win
St Johnstone
Dara Costelloe (RW, 20): N/A
Udinese (Serie A)
Festy Ebosele (RWB, 21):
Waregem (Challenger Pro League – Belgium)
Joel Bagan (LB, 21):
Weekend Radar: Premier League 2
Arsenal U21s
Jack Henry-Francis (CM, 19): N/A
Aston Villa U21s
Aaron O’Reilly (CB, 19): N/A
Blackburn U21s
Thomas Bloxham (LW, 18): N/A
Zak Gilsnean (LW, 20): N/A
Harley O’Grady-Macken (CM, 18): N/A
Brighton U21s
Killian Cahill (GK, 19): N/A
Leigh Kavanagh (CB, 18): N/A
Jamie Mullins (AM, 18): N/A
Mark O’Mahony (ST, 18): N/A
Jacob Slater (LB, 18): N/A
Chelsea U21s
Sean Wade (LW, 16): N.A
Crystal Palace U21s
Tayo Adaramola (LB. 19): N/A
Joseph Gibbard (CM. 17): N/A
Jake Grante (CB, 17): N/A
Sean Grehan (CB, 19): N/A
Franco Umeh (ST, 18): N/A
Noah Watson (CB, 20): N/A
Derby U21s
Niall McAndrew (CM, 16): N/A
Max Bardell (RB, 20): N/A
Owen Oseni (ST, 20): N/A
Fulham U21s:
Ollie O’Neill (LW, 21): N/A
Leeds U21s
Cian Coleman (CM, 18): N/A
Max McFadden (AM, 17): N/A
Ronnie McGrath (RM, 18): N/A
Leicester U21s
Liam McAlinney (CB, 17): N/A
Arlo Doherty (GK, 19): N/A
Ethan Fitzhugh (AM, 20): N/A
Shane Flynn (LB, 21): N/A
Liverpool U21s
Tom Hill (RM, 20): N/A
Trent Kone-Doherty (LW, 17): N/A
Middlesbrough
Alex Gilbert (LW, 21): N/A
Calum Kavanagh (ST, 19): N/A
Newcastle U21s
Reece Byrne (GK, 19): N/A
Cathal Heffernan (CB, 18): N/A
Alex Murphy (LB, 19): Not involved
Norwich U21s
Emmanuel Adegboyega (CB, 19): N/A
Reading U21s
John Clarke (LB. 19): N/A
John Ryan (LB, 18): N/A
Stoke U21s
Gabriel Garside-Kelly: N/A
Christy Grogan (CB, 17): N/A
Joshua Ireland (CM, 19): N/A
Dara McGuinness (ST, 19): N/A
Tottenham Hotspur U21s
Josh Keeley (GK, 19): N/A
Aaron Maguire (GK, 19): N/A
West Ham U21s
Sean Moore (RW, 17): N/A
Wolves U21s
Nathan Fraser (ST, 18): N/A
James Storer (GK, 18): N/A
